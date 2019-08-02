‘42 is the new 25’: Matthew Slater raves about Tom Brady and his age

Tom Brady turns 42 on Saturday, and while he’s proving age is just a number, teammate Matthew Slater thinks everyone should “appreciate” what the Patriots quarterback has accomplished so far in his career.

“We live in a world where we get so caught up in comparisons, and the next guy, and ‘Who’s gonna be this?’ and ‘Who’s doing that?’ Let’s just enjoy what he’s doing,” Slater said at training camp on Friday. “For him to be 42 years old and still playing high-level football, that’s something everyone should be able to appreciate, Patriots fans or not. I certainly appreciate it. I’ve enjoyed my time with him. He’s a tremendous competitor, he’s a better friend. Let’s keep it going.”