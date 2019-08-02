Day 8: Patriots take it a little easier before road trip

Here are some observations from Day 8 of training camp:

After back-to-back days that featured full pads and full contact, the Patriots dialed it back to just shorts and shells for their final Foxborough practice before taking their act on the road. They’ll practice with the Lions in Detroit next week before the teams square off Thursday night.

■ Tight end Lance Kendricks, who left Wednesday’s practice early for an undisclosed reason, was again the only active player not spotted.

■ Receiver Julian Edelman (NFI), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), and cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) all were present but didn’t participate outside of stretching and did the majority of their work on the conditioning field. They returned to run the hills at the end of practice.

■ For the third straight session, running back Rex Burkhead retreated to the conditioning field after jogging and stretching.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Shorts and shells.

CALL TO ARMS

Tom Brady went 9 of 16 with an end zone interception on a Hail Mary pass during 11-on-11 snaps. He was 15 of 24 overall in team drills. Jarrett Stidham was 8 of 11 (6 of 9 in 11s) during team work and took second-team reps over Brian Hoyer in the final two series of the day. Hoyer was 5 of 11 overall and 1 of 5 during full-team work.

RECEIVERS RACE

Jakobi Meyers had another impressive day, as the undrafted rookie caught three passes from Brady . . . Maurice Harris elevated to make a nice sideline toe-tap catch from Brady with Jason McCourty on his hip . . . Braxton Berrios went full extension for an over-the-shoulder end zone catch from Stidham. Berrios was pretty much all alone (possible busted coverage) but it was still an impressive feat . . . Dontrelle Inman caught his first pass from Brady but also had a drop.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Terrance Brooks, who has made his bones as a special teamer, continues to make plays as a safety. He had a pair of pass breakups . . . Devin McCourty and Duke Dawson also had pass breakups . . . J.C. Jackson had a deflection and continues to provide blanket coverage on deep routes; he ruined a flea-flicker from Brady to Phillip Dorsett . . . Jonathan Jones had another strong day, and some of the slot receiving candidates (Berrios, Gunner Olszewski) must be seeing him in their sleep.

THE ETLING EXPERIMENT

Not a lot of new developments here, as Etling continued to work as a receiver but also got his throwing in. He was again the last player to leave the field, close to an hour after the final horn.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who has had a solid camp, was the first player on the field.

■ Dan Skipper (6 feet 9 inches, 325 pounds) and Olszewski (6-0, 195), both wear white No. 72 jerseys and often arrive to practice at the same time, conjuring up thoughts of Dr. Evil and Mini Me.

■ Brady had a throwing clinic with running backs James White, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, and Damien Harris under the watchful eyes of Josh McDaniels and Nick Caserio.

■ Jamie Collins was the one who picked off Brady on the Hail Mary attempt. The athletic linebacker elevated to make the catch and then nonchalantly handed the ball to Maurice Harris, who was the closest offensive player.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Ryan Allen and rookie Jake Bailey did the majority of their punting after team drills ended. This battle is as entertaining as some of the contact drills. Both players have huge legs.

■ Berrios fielded a ton of punts from Allen and Bailey. He did very well (unofficially only one muff) as he looks to carve out a role on this team.

■ Damoun Patterson made a nice full-stretch snag of an over-the-middle pass from Stidham.

■ Keion Crossen made an acrobatic pass breakup on Stidham that drew a lot of oohs and aahs from mates who were stretching and watching.

■ Deatrich Wise spent a lot of time working on pass-rush moves, swinging his long arms around the tackling dummies as he worked on his technique.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

■ Saturday: No practice.

■ Sunday: Travel to Detroit.

■ Monday-Wednesday: Joint practices with Lions.

■ Thursday: Exhibition Game 1 vs. Lions, 7:30 p.m.

