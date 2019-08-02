Hall of Fame will expand class for 2020 induction

Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday that five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors, and two coaches could be elected next year.The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.

With the 2019 class of Champ Bailey , Pat Bowlen , Gil Brandt , Tony Gonzalez , Ty Law , Kevin Mawae , Ed Reed , and Johnny Robinson set to be inducted Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 — up from the current maximum of eight — in 2020 as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.

Advertisement

The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians, and current voters.

Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 17, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.

Baker did not identify the specific members of the 25-person committee, nor the exact voting procedures. Through the years, 80% positive votes have been required for election.

Claiborne facing ban

The NFL Network reported that free agent cornerback Mo Claiborne — currently without a team — is facing a four-game suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy, according to sources.

Claiborne is appealing and could get the punishment reduced.

The sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Cowboys, Claiborne started 43 of 47 games with Dallas before moving on to the Jets the last two seasons. He had 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, and 2 interceptions in 2018.

Marshall plan?

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old started last season with the Seahawks, but was released after playing seven games. He caught just 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown with Seattle. Marshall then signed with the Saints but was released a month later without getting into a game.

Marshall’s last Pro Bowl season came in 2015, when he amassed 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 TDs with the Jets.

Lions activate Slay

The Detroit Lions activated cornerback Darius Slay from the active/non-football injury list prior to practice.

Slay had been on the NFI list since the start of camp. He was hoping for a new contract and did not attend minicamp this offseason, but he reported for training camp with the rest of the team last month and said his contract wishes wouldn't hurt his play. Slay is in the third year of his four-year, $50 million pact.

Forever a Brown

Phil Dawson spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and is the only kicker in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

In announcing his retirement Friday, the 20-year veteran will forever be a member of the team.

General manager John Dorsey signed Dawson to an actual NFL player contract — not a ceremonial one-day pact — by clearing a spot on the 90-man roster for him, then placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Thanks to the extremely rare gesture, Cleveland will retain the 44-year-old’s rights in perpetuity.

Ailing Jets

Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are each dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days. Coach Adam Gase says neither injury appears serious.

Advertisement

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was nursing a groin issue before practice but participated during the first half of the session before sitting out.

Gase also added that recently unretired center Ryan Kalil, who was scheduled to take his physical Friday after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with New York on Thursday, won’t practice Saturday.

Oliver injures hamstring

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a ‘‘significant’’ hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener. A third-round draft pick out of San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday. Tests later revealed the extent of the damage. The Jaguars are counting on the 6-foot-5 Oliver to bolster the passing game, hoping he creates mismatches for defenses and gives new quarterback Nick Foles a bigger target near the end zone . . . One day after posting a picture of his severely blistered feet on social media, wide receiver Antonio Brown was held out of Raiders practice again. The former Steeler has not yet participated in a full practice with his new team. Oakland defensive tackle Gabe Wright will be out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury earlier this week . . . The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and released safety Godwin Igwebuike. Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started 70 games for the Jaguars and Titans. He missed last year with a torn ACL