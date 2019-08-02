Maurice Harris is already catching on with the Patriots

You’ve seen Brady do this with receivers in his proverbial trust tree before. The subtext always seems the same: “Good job. You’re getting this. When you get how to play with me, we can do anything.”

FOXBOROUGH — Maurice Harris reeled in the touchdown pass, then found himself in the middle of an unofficial Patriots ritual. Tom Brady ran to him and grabbed him by the helmet, putting one hand on each side. He pressed the crown of his own helmet up against Harris’s and yelled some variation of “Let’s go!” through his facemask in celebration.

But Harris is already standing out during spring practices, having signed with the Patriots only in March. There’s a reason for that. From the moment he learned where he’d be headed in free agency, Harris threw himself into learning New England’s offense. That’s the type of thing every player says they do, but when Harris says it, you believe him because he’s backed it up on the field. He looks comfortable out there, and he’s earned enough trust from Brady and Bill Belichick to be getting first-team reps.

“The minute I signed and stuff, I immediately turned my mind to ‘I need to learn. I need to get on track.’ ” Harris said. “I literally did everything I could to try to be in the playbook as much as I could and watch the things I need to learn, learn how the Patriots operate and stuff like that.

“You come to the best organization, you’ve got to hold yourself to a certain standard. There’s no messing around, you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s.”

Here’s the gist: Every day after practice and meetings, Harris takes out his notebook and goes through everything he worked on that day. Whatever corrections he got from coaches, he goes over. Once that revision is done, he turns to the next day’s install and studies that set of plays on his iPad.

He has two secret weapons/study buddies to help him. One is Julian Edelman, whom Harris sits next to in the receivers room. Edelman answers Harris’s questions and helps make those notes he goes over each night so detailed.

The second is his wife, Kayla Harris, who has a pretty good football background. Her father is Panthers secondary coach Richard Rodgers and her brother is the Eagles tight end who goes by the same name.

She and Maurice FaceTime every night and practice plays. He’ll show her a play, then he’ll line up and she’ll call it out as if she were the quarterback. Like an actor running lines with a partner instead of reading off a page, he learns better when he doesn’t have it right in front of him.

“Reading to yourself is one thing, but in the huddle you can’t read a play, you have to listen,” Harris said. “I get her to make me listen.”

It looks like it’s paying off. Harris has a significant opportunity in front of him with the wide receiver-needy Patriots, who returned only Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett from last year’s 53-man roster.

He’s gotten plenty of run with the first team and has had a few one-on-one side sessions with Brady. If his performances in the upcoming joint practices with the Lions and in the preseason match what he’s done so far, he’ll be a strong candidate to make the roster.

One advantage Harris has is that he plays inside and outside. He’s a big slot receiver at 6 feet 3 inches, but also has experience playing outside. On Thursday, the Patriots split their receivers into two groups, inside guys and outside guys, during one portion of practice, and Harris went with the inside guys. That’s significant because that group, which also included Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, and Gunner Olszewski, is less competitive and experienced than the outside group of Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry, Dontrelle Inman, Danny Etling, Jakobi Meyers, and Damoun Patterson.

Friday’s practice was light, but Harris made another play, tapping his toes inbounds after snatching a pass from Brady at the boundary with Jason McCourty in tight coverage. Once again, he played significant snaps with the first team.

Some of that is the pure talent Harris possesses. But the Patriots offense is notoroiously complicated and Brady is notoriously demanding on new receivers. Harris’s performance speaks to his preparation, which has clearly been a priority.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.