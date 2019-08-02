Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith

Meredith entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up the Bears’ depth chart. The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pounder had just 11 catches as a rookie but broke out in 2016 with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Meredith was released by the Saints Wednesday and had a workout with the Patriots a day later. Meredith is coming off a knee injury and is not expected to travel with his new club to Detroit for next week’s joint practices and exhibition game.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots added another big receiver to the depth chart Friday, signing free agent Cam Meredith, a league source confirmed.

At least one Patriot is familiar with Meredith’s skillset, as quarterback Brian Hoyer started five games for Chicago in the 2016 campaign.

Poised for another big season, Meredith tore his ACL in Chicago’s third preseason game in 2017 and missed the year. He signed a two-year, $9.6 million offer sheet with the Saints in 2018 and the Bears declined to match it.

He played in just six games for the Saints before going on injured reserve in November with another knee injury.

