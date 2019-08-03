Jamie Collins opening up more this time around with Patriots

Lest you think we’re being self-important here, that’s no crime against humanity. But it did have the effect of making Collins something of an unknown, even as he was an explosive and effective playmaker in New England. When Bill Belichick surprisingly traded Collins to the Browns before the deadline in 2016, that information void may have helped some of the criticisms levied against the linebacker back then stick.

Collins was a quiet sort during his first run with the Patriots, from 2013-16. He rarely spoke with the media and, when he did, was quiet, a bit surly, and usually not doing so voluntarily.

FOXBOROUGH — It’s always been clear who Jamie Collins is as an athlete. It’s who he is beyond that that’s been a mystery.

Perhaps that has something to do with why Collins has had a different approach since the Patriots signed him to a one-year deal in March. He’s more accessible, and the result is a clearer understanding of his perspective on football and his return to New England.

“I’m talking to you guys, more,” Collins said to reporters after a recent training camp practice. “I mean, this is like my fifth, sixth [interview] that I did. I don’t think I did that many when I was here [from 2013-16]. This is definitely different right here. I’m trying to change, I’m doing a little bit better with that. Overall, just in general and as a man.”

No one had brought up Collins’s interactions with media members. The question was just about how he’s different now relative to 2016. It was Collins who said he’s actively tried to change.

Maybe that’s just what 2½ in Cleveland does to a person. Maybe he heard some of the gripes, that he freelanced and took plays off, that followed him out the door in 2016 and decided he needed to tell his own story so that others wouldn’t fill in the blanks in a way he deemed unfair.

Maybe getting traded, signed to a big deal (four years, $50 million in Cleveland), cut two years into that deal, and signed by the Patriots for just $250,000 guaranteed (Collins can earn up to $5 million this year if he plays every game and hits incentives) changed his perspective.

The big reason, Collins said, was that he’s just grown up, as we all do. He said starting a family helped him do that and motivates him on the field.

“You’ve always got to find that why, you know? And sometimes when it’s just you, it’s hard to dig down,” Collins said. “As long as you’ve got somebody else to play for you’re good, and I do.”

Whether time spent relegated to Browns-town was another part of what forced him to do some introspective thinking was still an off-limits topic, though.

“Cleveland is the past,” Collins said. “I’m here, I’m in New England, I’m playing right here. I’d rather focus on what’s right now.”

Football-wise, what’s right now is that Collins looks lean and says he’s playing fast. He snagged an interception in practice Friday and has forced multiple fumbles. He’s practicing — not exclusively, but often — alongside Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, perceived starters.

Collins could be deployed as an off-the-ball middle linebacker, rushing the A-gaps when the defense works closer to the line of scrimmage. He’s also spent a lot of time in practice dropping into coverage against running backs, displaying his athleticism.

“He’s out here, he’s doing his thing, he’s communicating, he’s making the calls,” Hightower said last week. “You know, it feels good to have him back.”

Collins has also earned some praise from Belichick.

“He’s been great,” the coach said on Thursday. “He had a great spring, he’s had a good training camp. I think he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s done it well. I’m glad we have him. I think he’ll help our team.”

Collins said it meant a lot to him to hear those words from Belichick.

“From him, man? It’s music to my ears, man,” Collins said. “It’s an honor to hear that type of response from him and I really do appreciate it, you know? I just, that just makes me feel even more better and maybe even want to come to work even more.”

Nothing is accidental in Patriots world, so to hear Belichick go a little further in praising Collins than he typically would with a player at this time of year was noteworthy. There was a time, October of 2016, when Belichick delivered the message loud and clear that he didn’t think Collins’s help was worth the trouble. Coaches and players know football is a business, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t hard feelings. There don’t seem to be any between the Patriots and Collins right now, and both sides seem to be making an effort to show that the other is valued.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.