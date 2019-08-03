Ty Law beat the odds to forge a Hall of Fame career

But Law, now 45, knows how close this all was to never happening. Most people in his hometown of Aliquippa, Pa., don’t get out and make something of themselves. They don’t forge 15-year careers in the NFL, then move on to become successful businessmen.

He got his gold jacket for the first time on Friday night, as one of seven guests of honor at a grand dinner and ceremony at the convention center. He was whisked to and from a bevy of events all weekend., and rode in a convertible in a parade Saturday morning. Law was then officially enshrined as a Hall of Famer on Saturday night, becoming just the fifth Patriot to get a bust in Canton, and first since Andre Tippett in 2008.

The two people that are most responsible for Law beating the odds weren’t able to be in Canton to watch Law become immortalized in bronze.

His grandparents, Ida and Ray Law, are no longer with us. They raised Law, and are the ones that instilled in him a toughness and determination that manifested into a Hall of Fame football career.

Of all the people in Law’s life that weren’t able to make it on Saturday, their absence hit home the hardest.

“All my thanks and praise go to them,” Law said before enshrinement. “If it wasn’t for them, I know I definitely wouldn’t be here, sitting here talking to you. I’d have been in the streets, six feet under, or incarcerated. I pretty much know that for a fact.”

“I’m so thankful for them, and I’m sad and disappointed that they’re not here to share this moment for me.”

The best part of Hall of Fame weekend isn’t necessarily reminiscing about all of the great football moments from years past, though that is certainly fun. It’s that we get a rare glimpse of the human underneath the football helmet. We celebrate the man, not the Left Cornerback.

Law’s football accomplishments are what got him to the Hall, of course. The three Super Bowl victories. The five Pro Bowls and two All Pro selections. The 47-yard pick-6 in the upset win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, at the end of the 2001 season. The three interceptions against Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFC Championship Game. Law is lucky, in that he got to share those experiences with millions of football fans around the world.

But Hall of Fame weekend is one of the few times when players are humanized. We learned that Law is pretty loyal to the people who have been with him the longest. He chose his longtime best friend, Brandon Washington, to be his presenter at Saturday’s induction ceremony. And Friday night, after receiving his gold jacket, Law was asked where he developed his trademark toughness. Law was wearing sunglasses inside, to mask his outpouring emotions.

“Aliquippa,” Law said. “I’m representing myself, I’m representing my family, and I’m representing Aliquippa.”

And this weekend, we learned how respected Law was by his peers. Law, just the 19th cornerback in the Hall of Fame, is in the same Hall class as Redskins and Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey.

The two played together in Denver in 2009, Law’s 15th and final season in the NFL. Bailey was already an 11-year veteran at that point, and a decorated Pro Bowler and All Pro. But he deferred to Law in the cornerbacks room.

“When he got to us, I reserved myself,” Bailey said. “I was always the leader in the meeting room, (but) I was like, ‘Nah, not right now.’ He was a three-time world champion, Pro Bowler, and he’s the guy that we’re going to look to now. And it meant a lot for me to have him on the team. To have somebody in there echoing a lot of things I was saying throughout the years, it meant a lot.”

Law, a first-round pick in 1995, meant a lot to the Patriots, of course. He’s the first Hall of Famer from the Bill Belichick era, and could help open the doors for others. That pick-6 against Kurt Warner jump-started one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history, and kicked off the Patriots’ dynasty. He so thoroughly dominated Marvin Harrison and Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFC Championship that the NFL essentially re-wrote the defensive holding rule before the 2004 season, unofficially dubbing it the “Ty Law rule.”

“When they start changing the rules because of the way you play, there’s probably something to be said for that,” Belichick said.

Law chuckles at it now, the thought of Colts executive Bill Polian becoming so exasperated about his play that he had the NFL basically change the rules for the next year.

“I didn’t take it personally. In fact I looked at it as a compliment,” Law said. “If you think about the Patriots, and how we’ve played, we always adapt, we always make adjustments. So when you make an adjustment to a rule, guess what, we’re going to adapt to that, too.”

The weekend was a great time for all of us to reminisce about the past and remember Law’s great football accomplishments.

But this weekend wasn’t just about football. It was learning about what really makes Law tick.

Ben Volin