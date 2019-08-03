Ty Law works blue during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech
Former Patriot Ty Law is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Law spoke for more than 28 minutes Saturday during his enshrinement. (For more on his speech, click here.) He’s the ninth person to have ties to the Patriots who’s been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
At one point, Law got excited when he singled out some of his old teammates, including Willie McGinest.
He asked them to stand up. “We started this!”
He added another word onto the end. It’s not suitable for a family publication. You can watch the comment by clicking here.
Advertisement
Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.