Raiders WR Antonio Brown scheduled to see foot specialist

Brown and the team are hoping to get a better idea of his health situation with a scheduled visit to a foot specialist Saturday, according to reports.

But he hasn’t participated fully in practice yet this training camp due to issues with his feet.

The Oakland Raiders acquired four-time All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Steelers via a trade in March.

After being listed on the non-football injury list, Brown was cleared to participate July 28, but has only taken part in a few individual drills.

“I think we’re all disappointed,’’ coach Jon Gruden said Friday. ‘‘We think he’s disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here. He’s a big part of this team.’’

At home in Cleveland

Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and ex-Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt made their unofficial FirstEnergy Stadium debuts with the Browns during the intrasquad Orange and Brown Scrimmage.

Both were acquired in the offseason.

Beckham caught passes from Baker Mayfield on the first two snaps of full-team action, while Hunt logged his initial on-field work after missing the first eight training camp practices with a groin injury.

Status quo on Williams

Coach Jay Gruden says he doubts the Redskins will trade holdout Trent Williams. Gruden says he didn't have "any idea what it would take" to get the starting left tackle to camp. Williams didn't participate in offseason workouts and has been a no-show since camp opened.

Williams, who has has two years left on his contract, is reportedly upset about the team’s handling of his health, including the removal of a growth on his head this year.

Martin is ailing

Five-time Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin has irritation in a disk in his back and will miss at least several days of practice. It’s possible he won’t return before the first preseason game (Aug. 10 at San Francisco). The NFL Network reported Martin recently underwent an MRI. Martin has missed two games in his five-year career.

Rodgers a Saint

The Saints are giving running back Jacquizz Rodgers a chance to make his third different team in the NFC South. Rodgers, who practiced Saturday, has played eight years with Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa Bay . . . Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant a day after attending the funeral of his grandfather in Virginia. It was believed to be the first training camp or regular season practice Wilson missed . . . Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum (low ankle sprain) will miss a few days, while RB/WR Ty Montgomery (ankle) and CB Trumaine Johnson (groin) practiced after getting hurt Friday.