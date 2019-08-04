Tom Brady signing two-year contract extension

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year.

Tom Brady is signing a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, a source confirmed to the Globe on Sunday. The two-year, $70 million extension, terms first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, take Brady through the 2021 season, when he will be 44. He will be paid $23 million this season, $30 million in 2020, and $32 million in 2021.

Tom Brady’s two-year extension takes him through the 2021 season, but the deal will be adjusted each year he continues playing, per source. It will pay him $23 million this season - an $8 million boost over what he was scheduled to make. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported Sunday that the Patriots are close to signing Tom Brady to a contract extension.

Filed to ESPN: the Patriots and QB Tom Brady are close to finalizing an agreement on a contract extension, per league source. Should be done soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2019

Brady has never played out the final season of a contract during his 20 seasons in the NFL. The Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Wednesday that Brady’s $27 million cap number was the fourth-highest in the NFL, but could “easily be remedied” by converting most of that money into a signing bonus and adding years to Brady’s contract.

