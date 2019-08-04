scorecardresearch

Tom Brady signing two-year contract extension

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,August 4, 2019, an hour ago
Tom Brady threw a pass in practice on Thursday.
Tom Brady threw a pass in practice on Thursday.(Steven Senne/AP)

Tom Brady is signing a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, a source confirmed to the Globe on Sunday. The two-year, $70 million extension, terms first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, take Brady through the 2021 season, when he will be 44. He will be paid $23 million this season, $30 million in 2020, and $32 million in 2021.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also added context to Brady’s deal.

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported Sunday that the Patriots are close to signing Tom Brady to a contract extension.

Brady has never played out the final season of a contract during his 20 seasons in the NFL. The Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Wednesday that Brady’s $27 million cap number was the fourth-highest in the NFL, but could “easily be remedied” by converting most of that money into a signing bonus and adding years to Brady’s contract.

Advertisement

The Globe’s Nora Princiotti contributed to this report.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.