Belichick happy Patriots reached an agreement with Tom Brady

Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say about quarterback Tom Brady’s new contract, other than that he’s happy to have reached an agreement.

“It’s always good to come to an agreement with a player, any player,” Belichick said Monday morning ahead of the team’s first joint practice with the Detroit Lions. “That’s a good thing. I’m not going to talk about the contract, so we’ll move on that and focus on what we’re here for.”

Brady inked a two-year, $70 million contract extension on Sunday, earning an $8 million raise for the upcoming season. The deal makes the six-time Super Bowl champion the sixth highest-paid player in the league for 2019.