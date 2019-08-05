Browns coach Freddie Kitchens lays into ex-assistant Bob Wylie

During a Saturday interview with CBS Sports Radio, Wylie made stinging remarks about Kitchens, who began 2018 as the Browns’ running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after eight games and ultimately hired as head coach in January.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens fired back Monday at former offensive line coach Bob Wylie , who worked alongside him last season and said over the weekend that Kitchens received too much credit for Cleveland’s second-half turnaround.

Wylie said he found out he was fired while in the hospital recovering from a serious leg injury. He said former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese — not Kitchens — deserved the credit for rookie QB Baker Mayfield’s emergence in the second half last season.

Wylie added he felt defensive coordinator Gregg Williams may have been a stronger head coaching candidate, and that Kitchens probably got the job because of his close relationship with Mayfield.

Following Monday’s two-hour practice, Kitchens unloaded on his ex-colleague.

‘‘I know Bob Wylie to be a good person and out of respect to his family, I won’t get into any of that because he’s a father, he’s a husband, he’s a granddad,’’ Kitchens said. ‘‘But I would just say this about that whole situation: Bob knows what happened. Bob knows what was going on, and when he was here, he knew everything about it. Listen, Bob wasn’t under contract. He forgot to tell everybody that.”

‘‘He had talked about retiring forever, all right? So sometimes when a person says something, they have to be made to feel relevant, OK? Bob’s a good person and I don’t want to lose sight of that. I have too much respect for him as a person.’’

However, Kitchens didn’t stop there when he was asked if he was angered by Wylie’s comments.

‘‘I know what happened. He knows what happened and the staff knows what happened,’’ he said. ‘‘Here is the thing that gets lost in the shuffle with all of that. . . . I have never worried about any appreciation or asked for any tooting of my horn or anything like that, but we seem to ask for it. What about the players? What did the players do? Did they have anything to do with the turnaround? I really truly feel this game is about the players.

‘‘It is not about me. It is not about Bob. It is not about the staff. Our job is to get them ready to play. It is about them. When do they get their credit? They had to make a conscious decision to turn it around, and they did that.’’

Kitchens rebutted Wylie’s contention he was forgotten while hospitalized for nearly four months:

‘‘I went to the hospital to see Bob every week he was in the hospital. I FaceTimed Bob before every game before we went out as a staff just so he would continue to feel a part of it. At what point does Bob realize it was the players and not the coaches that turned it around? Now, that is the last thing I will say about it.’’

Waddle out for year

A person with direct knowledge of the injury confirms to The Associated Press that Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t revealed the severity of the injury. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott said only that the Waddle would miss practice a day after hurting his quadriceps.

He has six seasons of NFL experience split between Detroit and New England. Waddle signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March.

Ford’s return on hold

Dee Ford will miss at least another week of training camp with knee tendinitis. The 49ers defensive end received a platelet-rich plasma injection this week to accelerate the healing process in his knee. Ford injured his knee July 30 during practice and left halfway through it . . . Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt has promised to ‘‘lay low’’ following a recent argument outside a bar that led to police questioning and raised team concerns. Hunt is barred by the NFL from Cleveland’s first eight games for two physical altercations while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. In one case, he shoved and kicked a woman. The Browns signed him in March. Last month, Hunt argued with a friend outside a downtown bar, prompting police to question him. Hunt called it a ‘‘misunderstanding’’ but said after Monday’s practice he’s going to be smarter and ‘‘not make the same mistake again.’’ Hunt has been slowed by a groin injury during training camp. He’s allowed to play in preseason games, but it’s not clear if he’ll be on the field Thursday when the Browns host Washington . . . The Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from Houston. He was cut by the Texans on Sunday after coach Bill O’Brien expressed displeasure with Foreman, Houston’s third-round pick in 2016 out of Texas. The 6-foot-1-inch, 235-pound Foreman logged 85 carries for 326 yards and two scores and caught eight passes for 111 yard and one touchdown in two seasons with Houston . . . Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos’ top two receivers and SMU alumni, got into a heated exchange and scuffle during practice. Guard Ronald Leary eventually led Sutton, a second-year pro, away from Sanders, a 10-year veteran who’s making his way back from a torn Achilles tendon. Sanders and Sutton declined to comment as they walked off the field at different times and entered team headquarters through different doors.