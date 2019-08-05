Day 9: Patriots head into the Lions’ den

■ Patrick Chung was the only surprise Patriot not spotted for practice. The veteran safety has been wearing a red noncontact jersey throughout camp, so it’s likely he just hasn’t been cleared for full collision work.

The Patriots kicked off their two-week traveling training camp tour with a 2½-hour joint practice with the Lions Monday under gorgeous skies in Allen Park, Mich. Here are some observations from Day 9 of training camp:

■ TE Lance Kendricks (undisclosed), S Nate Ebner (PUP), WR Cam Meredith (PUP), CB Ken Webster (PUP), and OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI) did not travel with the team.

■ WRs Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and RB Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) were not in uniform but did work out on the side.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

CALL TO ARMS

■ Tom Brady went 19 of 27 during team work, including 13 of 20 in 11-on-11s and 6 of 7 during seven-on-seven drills. Brian Hoyer was 1 of 3 in 11s and 3 of 4 in sevens. Rookie Jarret Stidham went 2 of 3 with a interception in 11s and 10 of 12 in sevens.

RECEIVERS RACE

■ Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers got some run with the first-team offense and again looked very comfortable. He caught several passes from Brady; the chemistry is building. His best came when he elevated over Dee Virgin and snagged the ball as he was falling backward. His helmet popped off when he hit the ground. He also made a nice toe-tapping sideline grab from Brady . . . Top pick N’Keal Harry also flashed with the first team. He tracked a deep ball from Brady and went full extension for the grab . . . Braxton Berrios had back-to-back catches from Brady during a full-team two-minute drill.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

■ D’Angelo Ross had an interception against Tom Savage in sevens. The undrafted rookie is quick and feisty. He has a lot of players in front of him on the depth chart but he has not looked out of place . . . Nice day for second-year corner Keion Crossen, who had an interception and a pass breakup . . . Second-rounder Joejuan Williams had one of his better days, including a nice pass breakup where he kept his hands active throughout the play and knocked the ball away at the last second (think Malcolm Butler) . . . Safety Obi Melifonwu continued his summer surge with a pair of pass breakups . . . J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, and Malik Gant also had pass deflections.

THE ETLING EXPERIMENT

The change in venue didn’t change Danny Etling’s routine. He still worked with the receivers and also stayed later than everyone else to get his throwing in. Etling made a nice stop-and-start to gain separation and make a catch from Jarrett Stidham during a late seven-on-seven period.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Lions coach Matt Patricia recently had knee surgery and conducts practice while riding around on a souped-up ATV.

■ Thomas did some hard wind sprints before practice as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles’ tendon. He also played a short game of catch with Brady between periods.

■ Thomas and Julian Edelman huddled with fitness guru Alex Guerrero during practice. Guerrero also worked with Brady in the field house long after practice ended.

■ Stephon Gilmore gave up his first pass reception during 11-on-11 drills this summer when Danny Amendola beat him on a drag route. Informed of this after practice, Amendola smiled and said, “Oh nice!”

■ Meyers handled punts for the first time this summer and had one muff. Harry, Berrios, and Gunner Olszewski also rotated in.

■ Trent Harris is having a strong under-the-radar camp. He was giving Detroit’s tackles fits during team work, consistently driving them back and causing havoc in the backfield.

■ Chase Winovich overwhelmed Tyrell Crosby one play, forcing the left tackle to fall into his own quarterback, Savage.

■ Shilique Calhoun got some first-team reps and, like Harris and Winovich, the defensive end won the majority of his battles.

■ With referees on hand to monitor the action, Bill Belichick checked in with them on a few plays while he watched his defense during one seven-on-seven period. Belichick has talked in the past about how valuable it is to have the refs on hand at practice.

■ Lions corner Rashaan Melvin, all 6-2, 194 pounds of him, took exception to some aggressive blocking by Dan Skipper and gave the left tackle a two-handed shove to the chest after the whistle. The 6-9, 325-pound Skipper never budged and instead just glared Melvin, who wisely walked away.

■ Scouts from the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers took in practice.

SCHEDULE

■ Tuesday: Joint practices with Lions, 9:15 a.m.

■ Wednesday: Joint practices with Lions, 9:15 a.m.

■ Thursday: Exhibition Game 1 vs. Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Jim McBride