Ex-Lion Kyle Van Noy is enjoying this return

Miscast and often misused during his Detroit days, Van Noy was acquired for a draft pick midway through the 2016 season, and it was a perfect fit in New England almost from the start. He quickly developed into one of the most versatile and valuable members of a New England defense that is so game-plan-specific that everyone is expected to play multiple roles.

“It feels good,’’ said the Patriots linebacker, who spent the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Lions. “It feels good to come back a winner and say hi to people I haven’t seen in a while.’’

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The smile on Kyle Van Noy’s face told the story Monday. He was happy to be back in town.

“Kyle’s done a good job for us,’’ said Bill Belichick. “He fits well into our scheme. The scheme that he was in before, I think, was maybe not as good a fit for him, similar to when we got [Rosevelt Colvin] from the Bears. Sometimes some players fit in one situation and one scheme a little bit better than others.’’

In Detroit, Van Noy was a rotational player. In New England, he rarely leaves the field. He had 36 tackles and one sack in 30 games as a Lion. In 36 games as a Patriot, he has 192 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 Super Bowl rings.

Van Noy, who believes he has the skill set to thrive in any scheme, is clearly appreciative of how he’s been used in New England.

“I don’t want to sit here and tailor my skills, that would be kind of like, ‘I’m only good because of a certain scheme,’ ’’ he said. “Bill, and when [Matt Patricia] was there and [Brian Flores] and [Jerod] Mayo, and all these coaches that I’ve played with in New England have put me in a spot to play to my strengths, and put me in a position to succeed. I respect that and I’m happy to be a part of it.’’

Belichick also pointed out Van Noy’s communication skills as another reason he’s been successful in New England.

“He can call signals,’’ said the coach. “We have multiple signal-callers on our defense, and that’s a good thing that helps with communication and adjustments. He’s made a lot of big plays for us since we got him. I’m glad we have him. He’s done a great job.’’

Head for the hill

Speaking of exes, Danny Amendola is one of many former Patriots now donning the blue and silver of Detroit. The receiver/returner was brought in by Patricia to be a steadying veteran presence and to help set the tone as Patricia continues to build his program.

Amendola said there’s a Patriot feel to the new regime in Detroit.

“There is, definitely,” he said. “As you notice, we put a hill in, and it all kind of stems from what Matty P learned from his time in New England and you can see that and feel that. He’s just trying to put us in a position to be successful. That’s why we like it.’’

Former teammates Tom Brady and Danny Amendola had a chance to catch up. (daniel mears/detroit news via AP)

Amendola ran the hills behind Gillette Stadium countless times, and he let his new teammates know that with the sweat come the spoils.

“They understand you have to put the work in and get it done,’’ he said. “That’s why we’re here.”

For the record, the Patriots ran the hill following practice while the Lions did wind sprints on the field.

Old friends

Trey Flowers, who signed a gargantuan contract with the Lions after winning his second Super Bowl with the Patriots, is on the physically-unable-to-perform list after having shoulder surgery. He was at practice, however, and gave former teammate Shaq Mason a big hug . . . In addition to Amendola and Flowers, receiver Chris Lacy, safety Tavon Wilson, defensive end Eric Lee, center Luke Bowanko, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin, and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo all spent time with the Patriots . . . Belichick spent a lot of time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend as he watched Ty Law be enshrined Saturday and then took the team on a field trip Sunday. He continues to be blown away by the place. “They’ve done a great job preserving the history of the game,’’ he said. “When only 1 percent of their memorabilia and collection is on display, then you realize the enormity of what they have and how great and how special it is. It was quite a [sight] to see Red Grange’s shoulder pads, Joe Namath’s cape, and Johnny Unitas’s high-top shoes. It’s just thrilling, it really is. To put it all in one place, it was great.’’ . . . Belichick and Patricia each opened their press conferences by offering condolences to the family and friends of longtime football writer Don Banks, who died Sunday. Belichick called Banks “very professional, very passionate.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.