NFL writer Don Banks dies at 56

Don Banks, a longtime NFL writer who worked at Sports Illustrated for 16 years, has died after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. He was 56.

Paramedics on Sunday were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. No cause was given.

Banks covered pro football for more than three decades. He recently was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to oversee coverage of the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas next year. His first story for the newspaper was published Sunday, hours before his death.