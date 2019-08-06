Day 10: Things gets testy between Patriots and Lions

■ S Patrick Chung returned after missing Monday’s session. He’s still donning a red noncontact jersey, though he didn’t look limited in any way. LB Kyle Van Noy was in full uniform but didn’t participate.

The temperatures cooled but tempers flared a bit during Day 2 of the Patriots’ joint practices with the Lions in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday. There were several dustups but just one ejection: Lions rookie defensive tackle Kevin Strong. Here are some observations from Day 10 of training camp:

■ TE Lance Kendricks (undisclosed), S Nate Ebner (PUP), WR Cam Meredith (PUP), CB Ken Webster (PUP), and OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI) did not travel with the team.

■ WRs Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and RB Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) were not in uniform but did work out.

INJURIES: WR N’Keal Harry tweaked his right hamstring late in practice. He returned but wasn’t targeted the rest of the day.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

A COUPLE OF KERFUFFLES

There were several heated exchanges between the Patriots and Lions. The hottest came after Patriots C James Ferentz pancaked Detroit’s Kevin Strong. It lead to a mini-donnybrook, but there appeared to be more peacemakers than combatants in the scrum. Lions coach Matt Patricia sent Strong to the showers . . . Harry briefly got into it with Lions CB Amani Oruwariye . . . New England tight end Ryan Izzo gave an extra push to Detroit LB Devon Kennard . . . Detroit G Frank Ragnow tried to goad Mike Pennel after Pennel trashed him in a one-on-one drill but Pennel just laughed at him . . . Patriots DE Chase Winovich was sent on a penalty lap after a short tussle with Lions T Ryan Pope in the last session of the day. Winovich had beaten Pope twice earlier during one-on-ones.

CALL TO ARMS

Tom Brady went 6 for 10 during full-team work and 8 of 14 with an interception during seven-on-sevens. His best pass of the day was his second to last when he hit Phillip Dorsett on a deep sideline route in the end zone. Dorsett was covered well but showed nice concentration and hands. Brady raced down the field and bear-hugged Dorsett . . . Brian Hoyer was 2 of 3 in 11-on-11s and 8 of 9 in sevens . . . Jarrett Stidham was 0 for 1 in 11s and a perfect 12 for 12 in sevens . . . A gentle reminder that these numbers are unofficial, as plays can be missed here and there when something interesting happens during a simultaneous drill.

RECEIVERS RACE

Harry had a nifty one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone on a pass from Stidham during a red zone seven-on-seven session. The top pick jumped up and howled in celebration as the referee signaled touchdown . . . Jakobi Meyers continued to run with the first-team offense . . . Braxton Berrios made back-to-back end zone catches from Brady. He also made a nice diving attempt during a two-minute drill but it was unclear whether he hung on. The refs signaled no catch but Berrios popped up with the ball in his hands and pleaded his case to no avail.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Duron Harmon had a pair of pass breakups while fellow safety Obi Melifonwu also had one. Melifonwu has rotated in a lot and has made at least one superb play every day . . . CBs Stephon Gilmore, Keion Crossen, Joejuan Williams, and D’Angelo Ross had pass deflections.

THE ETLING EXPERIMENT

The quarterback/receiver (or is it receiver/quarterback?) Danny Etling caught three passes from Stidham during the final seven-on-seven session of the day, with his best one a sliding grab across the middle. Etling did some throwing before and after practice.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin picked off Brady near the goal line during a seven-on-seven red zone session. He celebrated with a midair body bump with several teammates. It was Brady’s first pick of camp.

■ The Patriots secondary dropped to the turf en masse to do push-ups after a one-on-one session that apparently was won by the Lions receivers.

■ Patriots LB Jamie Collins absolutely rag-dolled Lions RB C.J. Anderson during a blitz-pickup drill.

■ Detroit’s Jonathan Duhart blocked a Ryan Allen punt.

■ Patriots rookie punter Jake Bailey did some kickoff work and nearly booted a couple to downtown Detroit.

■ As you might expect in Michigan, there were lots of Brady (No. 10) and Winovich (No. 15) maize-and-blue game jerseys in the crowd. There was also one torn and tattered Drew Henson (No. 7).

■ Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford visited practice in a mini blue Ford Mustang. She was with her daughters, Sheila Ford Hamp and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, and her sons-in-law. The group chatted with Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick after practice.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Veteran RB Brandon Bolden was working with some of the younger Patriots linebackers on positioning.

■ Winovich spent time with his family on the field after practice.

■ Deatrich Wise Jr. caught up with his former Arkansas and Patriots mentor, Trey Flowers.

■ Lions WR Danny Amendola spent some time chatting with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday: Joint practice with Lions, 9:15 a.m.

Thursday: Exhibition Game 1 vs. Lions, 7:30 p.m.

JIM MCBRIDE

