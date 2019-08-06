Patriots hope road practices help them avoid struggles away from home

“It was an area we weren’t very good in last year. I think there’s a lot of components to that, but the bottom line was we weren’t a very good road team at all, and that’s important in this league,” Belichick said. “You’re not going to last very long when you can’t play .500 on the road or better.”

The Patriots were 3-5 in the regular season on the road. Ford Field, site of the first preseason game on Thursday, was also the site of one of those losses last year.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — In a pre-practice speech Monday morning, Bill Belichick reminded the Patriots that their trip to Michigan for joint practices and a preseason game with the Lions was a chance to practice being on the road as a team, something they struggled with in 2018.

There’s a difference between a week of joint practices and a regular-season game, of course. Practices are in the morning, not in prime time, and the starters will see at most a series or two on Thursday. Still, Belichick felt it was worth bringing up the fact that the team is away from the comforts of home.

Last year, after those road losses, Belichick tended to say that the Patriots just got outplayed, and that the venue had nothing to do with the result. At minimum, though, he now thinks of that poor road record as a motivational tactic if not a genuine, lasting issue.

“Hopefully we can improve on that [record], and this is an opportunity for us, as I said, to take some steps, get some things ironed out, start to develop a routine, and hopefully build on it,” Belichick said.

Last year’s road losses came at Jacksonville, Detroit, Tennessee, Miami, and Pittsburgh. The Patriots head to Nashville next week, meaning that both their joint practice locations are away from home against teams they lost to on the road last year.

New England did win the two most important games it played away from Foxborough last season, at Kansas City for the AFC Championship game and against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta in the Super Bowl. Counting those two they were an even .500, which one particular player felt Belichick should have accounted for when he brought up the 2018 road record on Monday morning.

“I wanted to remind him we were 5-5,” said Tom Brady. “We won two important ones at the end, but I understand 3-5 for his argument’s sake works.”

Brady feels as if the joint practices will help the Patriots settle into the routine of traveling and keeping up good habits away from home. He may have felt shortchanged on the final tally from Belichick, but he agreed there was need for improvement.

“We have to be better this year,” Brady said. “You’ve got to get into a routine. You come here and it’s a lot of things that are unfamiliar and you try to really focus on football, and our plays, and our techniques and our fundamentals.

“And then once you’re lining up, you’re playing football.”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who played for the Lions from 2014 to Oct. 25, 2016, when he was traded to the Patriots, said he still feels more comfortable in Detroit or at the Lions’ facility in Allen Park than he figures most of his teammates do because he still knows many of the players and staff. Even being able to recognize the cafeteria workers or know where the bathrooms are makes a difference.

“It’s no secret we didn’t do hot on the road, and this is a great way to start for us,” Van Noy said. “The first preseason [game], getting away from familiar territories back at home to come in here, get a routine, come to something that is not normal to most.”

In addition to the chance they offer for players to go against real opponents in practice, the joint practices are giving the Patriots reps at their road routine. That may not seem like much, but Belichick thought it was worth pointing out first thing on Monday.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com.