Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry comes up limping after practice

After some light jogging, Harry returned to the field and was involved in some aggressive blocking on running plays. Perhaps out of frustration, Harry got in a brief shoving and shouting match with Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye .

Harry appeared to tweak his right hamstring late in the joint workout with the Lions, unleashing a scream as he hobbled to the sideline during an 11-on-11 drill. New England’s top draft pick was attended to by head trainer Jim Whalen , who stretched out Harry’s leg.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – N’Keal Harry made a lot of noise at practice Tuesday morning, but not all of it was melodious for the Patriots rookie receiver.

Harry again went to the sideline and did some stretching but did not return to the field when the first-stringers went out for a two-minute drill near the end of practice.

Harry joined his teammates on the hill after practice but did only one rep before bowing out. He was still limping as he walked to the buses after the session.

The Patriots have a history of being cautious with injuries, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Harry is held out of action for a few days.

It was a tough twist for the 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pounder, who had strung together several strong practices — including Monday’s — after a four-drop day last week.

Harry made two highlight-reel catches on the day. The first was a one-handed end zone catch on a Jarrett Stidham fade that he strong-armed away from a defender. He popped up quickly from that one and let out a primal scream in celebration.

On his second catch, Harry was falling backward but still managed to keep his concentration and snag a deflected ball as he hit the turf.

Expanding role

Sony Michel has seen an uptick in snaps and targets almost daily as he heads into his second year. It’s become evident that the Patriots are trying to make him a more well-rounded back to keep defenses guessing.

Michel caught just seven passes last season as the team relied heavily on James White as the pass-catching back. This season, the hope is to use everyone in a variety of ways.

Michel, who missed most of camp last season because of a knee injury, is excited about the prospects of an expanded role in the offense and a chance to get an entire summer in the books.

“I think it’ll just help me overall, just as a football player going into the season, being ready physically, mentally,’’ he said. “In camp, you get those reps, you get to get your conditioning going.

“Last year I missed those things, so it was harder for me to get going a little bit. I think this year it can help a little bit and prepare me for the season.’’

Michel came on like gangbusters as rookie, gaining 931 yards and scoring six touchdowns. He really surged in the postseason, when he churned out 336 yards and another half-dozen scores in three games.

Leading man

Dont’a Hightower laughed when a reporter asked him what he’s learned from Tom Brady over the years. “You’re from Michigan, huh? I could tell by that question,’’ the linebacker said. “He leads by example, man. The same thing you see on the field is what you get. Again, he holds everybody accountable to the same standard he holds himself. He’s competitive as hell, no matter what it is, whether it’s football, basketball, golf, whatever it is. Having a guy like that lead a team just sets the standard for everybody else.’’ . . . Brady is the cover boy for the new issue of Men’s Health magazine. In the feature story, he weighs in on several topics, including his diet: “I have a friend who freaks out if it’s not the most organic this or that, and I’m like, ‘That stress is going to harm you way more than eating that chip is.’ ’’ On his wife: “Gisele is not really into sports. She’s like a kite flying in the sky and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.’’ And on his kids: “Jack is just like me — he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be.’’

Ease off a bit

With two padded practices in the books, Wednesday’s session is likely to be more walkthrough-ish in shorts and shells . . . Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino has worked the last two practices with his arm in a sling. “Yeah, he was day-to-day there for a while, but I think we’ll get him out there,’’ joked Bill Belichick. “Match him up against Matt [Patricia], injury for injury.’’ Patricia, who had surgery recently and conducts practice from an ATV, still hasn’t figured out a plan for working the sideline for Thursday night’s game.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.