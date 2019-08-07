Day 11: Patriots, Lions get set for preseason opener

■ Tight end Lance Kendricks (undisclosed), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), WR Cam Meredith (PUP), cornerback Ken Webster (PUP), and OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI) did not travel with the team.

After a pair of high intensity sessions, the Patriots and Lions went through a joint walkthrough that lasted less than an hour Wednesday morning in Allen Park, Mich. Everything was done at quarter speed as the teams get ready for their exhibition opener Thursday night. Here are some observations from Day 10 of training camp:

■ Receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and running back Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) were not in uniform but were present at the workout.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Short and shells.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who tweaked his hamstring late in Tuesday’s practice, was on hand. The Patriots top pick did some work during the Patriots solo walkthrough but didn’t participant in the joint walkthrough. Harry looked fine, but again, everything was done in slow motion.

■ Brian Hoyer went through the paces with the first group of Patriots, which consisted of a mixed group of first, second, and third-stringers. Rookie Jarrett Stidham took over after a few series.

■ Neither defense tried to defend passes, which were mostly lobs, anyway.

■ Bill Belichick was pretty hands-on as he went over substitution patterns and getting players in and out of different packages quickly.

■ Tom Brady was the hardest working player on the field – what else is new? The quarterback went through some drills with a staffer holding resistance bands on a separate field. Brady worked on pocket footwork and did some wind sprints.

■ Danny Etling worked on the kickoff coverage team and as a wide receiver and caught a few passes from Stidham.

■ Michigan alum Chase Winovich again had a huge following at practice, including one youngster wearing a long, blonde wig.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAIT

Belichick chatted with and gave a hug to Lions legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lem Barney. The cornerback played for Detroit from 1967-77 and went to seven Pro Bowls. Belichick was an assistant on the Lions staff in 1976 and ’77.

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Exhibition Game 1 vs. Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: No practice.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.