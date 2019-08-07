Colin Kaepernick says he’s ‘still ready’ to play in the NFL

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, the 31-year-old Kaepernick is shown working out in a gym. He says in the video: ‘‘5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.’’

Colin Kaepernick says he’s ‘‘still ready’’ to return to the NFL, even though he is set to enter his third season out of the league.

Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

The protests slowed down last season as the NFL made contributions to organizations chosen by players and promised more attention to social justice issues.

While he has been away from the playing field, the former quarterback has become an advocate for social and racial justice.

The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and cornerback Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid, who played 13 games last season for the Panthers, signed a three-year contract with Carolina in February.

Redskins idle McCoy

The Washington Redskins do not intend to play Colt McCoy in their preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, and instead will hold the 10-year veteran quarterback out for precautionary reasons.

The move reflects the team’s careful approach with McCoy as he has worked his way back from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season. He was held out of all official offseason workouts as he rehabbed the injury, before returning for training camp

McCoy is competing for the team’s starting quarterback job with Case Keenum, acquired in an offseason trade with the Broncos, and rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Lions extend OL Dahl

The Detroit Lions agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Joe Dahl through 2021, according to a team spokesman. Dahl, 26, drafted in the fifth round in 2016 out of Washington State, has made four career starts with the Lions, including one last season.

. . . Barkevious Mingo said he is all about being a defensive end. The former first-round pick is in favor of moving back from linebacker to the position where he was a star in college at Louisiana State and recorded 15 sacks over three seasons. The Seahawks will get their first look at Mingo at defensive end when they open their preseason schedule hosting Denver. ‘‘We know he can rush. We want to see if we can make him a really good rusher that can be a factor,’’ coach Pete Carroll said. ‘‘He’s getting a great shot at it.’’. . . Carroll said quarterback Russell Wilson will not play against Denver and that Geno Smith will start the game and be followed by Paxton Lynch.

Dolphins boss rebuked

Amid criticism from one of his players, receiver Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross defended his support of longtime friend Donald Trump and his decision to host a fundraiser for the president Friday at his home in Long Island, N.Y. “I always have been an active participant in the democratic process,’’ Ross said in a statement.

Stills tweeted a screen capture of the mission statement from Ross’ anti-racism RISE initiative, which seeks “to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations,’’ and wrote, ‘‘You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.’’

Cowboys, Bengals donate to victims

The Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals are making donations to the victims of the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The NFL Foundation was planning matching donations of $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund and $75,000 to the Dayton Foundation . . . The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, one week before the Super Bowl . . . Jack Dolbin Jr., a wide receiver who was on the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl team in 1977, died Thursday at age 70. Dolbin, who became a chiropractor, educator and lecturer after football, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa.