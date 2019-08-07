Five things to watch for in the Patriots’ first exhibition game

He wasn’t the only Patriot spared from going through the motions. Along with Brady, N’Keal Harry, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Michael Bennett, Lawrence Guy, Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower, both McCourty brothers, Patrick Chung, Jonathan Jones, and Stephon Gilmore also sat out the walkthrough, an indication that they’ll also sit out all or most of Thursday’s preseason game.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — While the majority of his teammates went through a quarter-speed walkthrough with their Lions counterparts, Tom Brady ran some sprints with an equipment manager and watched from the sideline Wednesday morning.

Brady did not play in the 2018 preseason opener, and we don’t expect him to play Thursday in Detroit.

If that information hasn’t dissuaded you from watching preseason football, welcome to the diehards club. Initiated members know it’s silly to watch a preseason game and root for a win, since the preseason is more about evaluating players than it is about evaluating teams. Instead of living and dying with every down, here’s some advice on how to watch the game in an analytical way:

1. Start by watching the Patriots cornerbacks and receivers, since there’s some sorting out to do at both positions. Who plays? How much? How well?

At corner, J.C. Jackson, Duke Dawson, Keion Crossen, and D’Angelo Ross should get some reps. Though Jackson was basically a starter by the end of last year and has had a great camp, he’s still young and doesn’t get veteran treatment like Jason McCourty or Gilmore.

Crossen and Ross have had good camps, too, so it’s an opportunity for all of them to show they can keep it going in a “real” game. Dawson in particular could use a good showing.

At receiver, it’s time to see which of this year’s training camp stars keep it up in full pads, not playing against teammates. Maurice Harris, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski have made splashes thus far.

It was interesting that Harris and Dontrelle Inman didn’t do much during Wednesday’s walkthrough, which might mean they won’t play a lot.

Thursday also will probably mark Danny Etling’s professional debut as a receiver.

2. Keep your eyes on two standout rookies: Jarrett Stidham and Chase Winovich.

Brian Hoyer probably will get the bulk of the reps at quarterback, but Stidham should get a few. It’s a lot of fun to watch him throw.

Winovich has had a great camp; he dominated his one-on-ones Tuesday against the Lions linemen and also had two plays ruled “sacks” (there’s no real sacking in training camp) in 11-on-11s. Since he played at Michigan, he’ll probably get some attention on the broadcast.

3. Pay attention to what the coaches are doing.

One major question for the Patriots is how their defensive coaching responsibilities will come together. We know that Bill Belichick will be heavily involved, but we’ve also seen first-year linebackers coach Jerod Mayo doing the communication during training camp practices.

Preseason games are often an opportunity for an assistant to try his hand at play-calling, so, with so many changes to the coaching staff, it will be interesting to see if anyone has earned that opportunity.

4. Do a speed check.

The thing most players say they want out of the first preseason game is to feel fast. Even competitive reps in training camp aren’t at game speed, and those reps aren’t strung together the way they are in games.

So, players want to feel like they’re comfortable getting revved up to 100 percent.

“I’m a big believer in just going out there and just playing fast,” said Phillip Dorsett. “If you make a mistake, make it fast.”

Jason McCourty said the same thing almost verbatim. He pointed out that players are showcasing themselves not just to their current teams but to all the teams, and that a high motor shines through to everyone regardless of whether they know the play calls or not.

“Play fast and play aggressive,” McCourty said. “You don’t want to make any mistakes — the coaching staff is watching — but you also have to remember there’s 31 other teams that may have no idea that you just made a mistake on that play.

“If you’re flying around and on the mistake, you get a sack, they’re going to give you a plus for that play. So just playing fast and playing aggressive.”

If you want to put yourself in the mind-set of a player on the field, think about the pace of the game. If a team, unit or individual looks a step ahead, they’re probably doing well by themselves.

5. If Jake Bailey is punting, stay seated.

The rookie and Stanford graduate can send a punt from here to Palo Alto. He’s genuine competition for Ryan Allen, and has also done some kickoffs during camp. If he’s about to boot one, just wait a moment before you go get your snack from the kitchen.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.