Frostbite sidelines Raiders receiver Antonio Brown

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is apparently suffering the aftereffects of a cryotherapy incident gone wrong.

According to multiple reports, the veteran has been out of action throughout the first week-plus of Oakland’s camp after not wearing the appropriate footwear during a recent stint in a cryotherapy machine. The incident left him with frostbite on the soles of his feet, an image Brown posted to social media.

Cryotherapy is commonly used to relieve muscle pain, sprains, and swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery. It can range from using ice packs to recover from a workout or time in a cold chamber.