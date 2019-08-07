Patriots’ Phillip Dorsett has built chemistry with Tom Brady

Brady’s action underscored how important Dorsett is to a Patriots offense that is thin on experienced receivers, especially with Julian Edelman sidelined with a broken thumb.

Brady practically tackled Dorsett after the play, which happened late in Tuesday’s practice and came just two snaps after the pair had failed to connect on another deep shot.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Tom Brady took off like he was shot out of cannon as he ran downfield to celebrate a long touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett .

Dorsett often talks about how he feels as though he continually learns and grows in this offense. He said there’s no secret to how you build chemistry with Brady.

“It’s going out there and making plays,’’ Dorsett said after Wednesday’s walkthrough. “It’s thinking like him. Being where he thinks you’re going to be. And showing confidence that you know what you’re doing.’’

The two-play sequence shows how far they’ve come. Instead of ignoring Dorsett after the drop, Brady went right back to him.

“I would say it’s trust,’’ said Dorsett. “Just throw it up there and hopefully the receiver can make a play for you. Obviously I didn’t get the first one, but we got the second one and that shows you the trust that we have. But we have to keep going. It’s only the second week of camp.’’

Dorsett had just 32 receptions for 290 yards last season and his snaps declined when Josh Gordon came aboard and quickly adapted to New England’s offense.

After Gordon’s suspension, Dorsett stepped up, particularly in the postseason, where he had five catches for 70 yards and big touchdowns in the divisional-round win over the Chargers and the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

“I believe I am one person that [Brady] can trust,’’ said Dorsett. “Obviously we’ve made some plays in the past — we’ve made some critical plays in the past — and I feel like we have to keep going, and I’m just trying to get better each day, honestly. He sees me working hard and I’m never going to stop working hard.’’

Gordon applies

According to an ESPN report, Gordon has officially applied to the NFL for reinstatement. He is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gordon was hit with the ban Dec. 20 and missed New England’s final two regular-season games and their playoff march to the Super Bowl.

Gordon became a big part of the New England offense after his arrival in Week 3, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. His return would be a huge boost to the offense.

It’s unclear if Gordon would be suspended for any games if and when he’s reinstated.

“Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place,’’ commissioner Roger Goodell said in March. “But I think right now, he has had a complete focus on, ‘I have to get myself all cleared in the right place before I can get back on the field.’ ’’

It’s also unknown what plans the Patriots would have for Gordon if he’s allowed to return, but he did sign his restricted free agent tender in the spring, which includes a base salary of $2.025 million.

Playing time

Based on Wednesday’s walkthrough, it’s highly likely that Brady and most of the established starters will get the night off for Thursday’s exhibition opener against the Lions. It was interesting to note that some projected starters and/or expected major contributors did line up for the walkthrough, including linebackers Jamie Collins and Derek Rivers, and defensive tackles Mike Pennel, Danny Shelton, and Adam Butler . . . Tight ends Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, and Ryan Izzo all are expected to play as they continue their battles for roster spots . . . Dan Skipper, who has been taking first-team reps at left tackle, likely will play, though the rest of the offensive line regulars probably will rest . . . Expect to see rookie Gunner Olszewski return kickoffs and Braxton Berrios to handle punts against the Lions . . . Count Danny Amendola among those who think the 42-year-old Brady can play forever. “Perhaps we should stop putting a deadline on it and just let him play,” said the Lions receiver and former Patriot. “There’s no timeline, bro.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.