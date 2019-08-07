Patriots receiver Josh Gordon applies to NFL for reinstatement

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — According to an ESPN report, Josh Gordon has officially applied to the NFL for reinstatement. He is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gordon was hit with the ban Dec. 20 and missed New England’s final two regular-season games and their playoff march to the Super Bowl.

Gordon became a big part of the New England offense after his arrival in Week 3, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. His return would be a huge boost to the offense.

It’s unclear if Gordon would be suspended for any games if and when he’s reinstated.