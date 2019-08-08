Browns send unhappy RB Duke Johnson to Texans

One of the NFL’s most versatile backs over the past four seasons, Johnson had grown unhappy with his role and asked to be traded earlier this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt , who will sit out the season’s first eight games. With Johnson gone and Hunt out until November due to an NFL suspension for two violent incidents, second-year back Nick Chubb will get the majority of carries.

Cleveland traded the disgruntled running back to the Houston Texans on Thursday for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Browns are getting a fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder. The person spoke on the AP condition of anonymity because the teams are not providing details of the swap.

Duke Johnson got his wish, and the Browns got more than expected for him.

Browns general manager John Dorsey had been adamant he wasn’t going to ‘‘give away’’ the 25-year-old Johnson, and he resisted several offers before striking a deal with the Texans.

Houston was looking for a proven backup to play behind starter Lamar Miller. The Texans released D’Onta Foreman earlier this week.

Johnson was drafted in the third round in 2015 after starring at Miami, where he is the school’s career rushing leader. He ran for 1,286 yards, caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns for some bad Browns teams. Johnson was named the team’s MVP in 2017, when the Browns went 0-16, but his stats dipped dramatically last season — 40 carries vs. 82 the previous year — when Chubb got the bulk of work as a rookie.

NFL suspends Quinn

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers.

Quinn was acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason. The league said the ninth-year player is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, but he is out until the regular season after breaking his left hand in practice at training camp.

Quinn’s agent, Sean Kiernan, said in a statement released on Twitter he was ‘‘extremely disappointed’’ in the NFL’s decision to suspend Quinn.

Kiernan said Quinn takes medication to control seizures. The agent said it is believed Quinn’s medication was contaminated with probenecid when a prescription was filled at a pharmacy. Probenecid was used as a masking agent for steroids in the 1980s and ’90s, Kiernan said, but is used now as a prescription drug to treat gout. Kiernan said records showed that a prescription for probenecid was filled before Quinn’s prescription at the pharmacy he uses.

‘‘I am extremely disappointed in the NFL for following through with this suspension,’’ Kiernan said. ‘‘In life there are real world instances where a totality of the circumstances must be analyzed. This is one such case.’’

Kiernan said Quinn’s legal team wasn’t able to prove with certainty at the hearing that his medication was contaminated, but the agent strongly denied that Quinn was masking steroid use.

Saints: Let it go

The New Orleans Saints have joined the NFL in opposing a fan’s lawsuit seeking damages over the missed penalty that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Saints in a January playoff game and move on to the Super Bowl.

The lawsuit by attorney and self-proclaimed fan Anthony LeMon resulted in a state judge’s recent order that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials submit to questions in September.

The league appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday night. And attorneys for the Saints filed an accompanying brief supporting the league.

‘‘While the Saints appreciate the fervor and dedication of their deep and passionate fan-base, allowing such claims to proceed in court would open the door to countless legal claims brought by passionate sports fans that would inundate the courts and overburden sports leagues and their member teams, including the Saints,’’ the brief says.

KC signs Claiborne

The Chiefs agreed to terms with cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal to fortify a thin and unproven backfield, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP. The person, who said the deal could be worth about $3 million with incentives, spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. Claiborne still must pass a physical to make it official. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind the starting trio of Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward, and Kendall Fuller when he becomes eligible to play. Claiborne has been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy . . . Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche signed with the Dolphins two weeks after the Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick. Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list . . . Colts backup offensive lineman Ian Silberman was transported to a Buffalo-area hospital for precautionary reasons because of what the team is calling an abdominal medical issue. Silberman was taken to the hospital before their preseason opener against the Bills.