Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse hoping to make an impression

“I can’t. I have a job to do,’’ said LaCosse, a four-year veteran, who had 24 catches for 250 yards last season with the Broncos. “I can’t be thinking about outside things. I’m focused on this team, winning games, and doing the best I can on the field.’’

LaCosse is one of a number of candidates auditioning this summer to be one of the Patriots tight ends as the team looks to replace Rob Gronkowski . LaCosse knows what a big deal Gronkowski was (literally and figuratively) but he also knows he can’t put any extra pressure on himself to produce like No. 87.

While Ben Watson is penciled in as the projected starter, the 16-year veteran will miss the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. That means opportunities are aplenty to grab a roster spot.

LaCosse has had some nice moments throughout training camp but has also struggled at times with some drops. He was solid during the two full-contact practices with the Lions this week. He seems very comfortable running seam routes (a Gronkowski specialty) and made a nice over-the-shoulder catch from Tom Brady on Tuesday.

LaCosse, who said camp has been “extremely detailed,” feels he’s building a solid rapport with Brady.

“I think myself and every tight end and receiver is doing a great job [gaining chemistry with Brady],’’ he said. “We’re all just still striving and still building. It doesn’t come over night, it something that builds over and over in practice, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.’’

At 6 feet 6 inches and 255 pounds, LaCosse has excellent size for the position and has improved as both an in-line and in space blocker. He credits a lot of his development to the time he spent on the Giants practice squad after going undrafted out Illinois.

“Honestly it helped me adjust to the speed of the game, especially coming out of college,’’ he said. “I think it definitely helps you and it’s so important and I think it’s something that’s underlooked in this league: practice squad guys and their value to the team.’’

LaCosse’s practice squad time led to an opportunity with the Broncos and his breakout season in Denver led to his opportunity with the Patriots, who signed him to a two-year, $2.8 million deal. Now he’s looking to capitalize on another opportunity for a team that is looking to replenish its tight end rotation.

Calhoun stood out

One player who really emerged during the joint practices this week was Shilique Calhoun, who flew under the radar during the Foxborough practices but was a pass rushing force in Allen Park.

Calhoun was originally a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2016. He’s had some injury issues and flipped between Oakland’s 53-man roster and the practice squad the last two seasons.

Calhoun is listed as a linebacker but it appears the 6-4, 260-pounder has more of defensive end shape and could be used as a versatile piece in a defense that loves to switch looks.

He was consistently using leverage and strength to get under blocker’s pads earlier in the week. He popped during one-on-one and team drills.

A smiling Calhoun seemed surprised by the amount of reporters peppering him with questions after Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s a blessing just to have an opportunity to go out there and compete,’’ Calhoun said when asked about his first Patriots camp. “I’d just like to thank the organization because it’s always nice putting the pads on and having fun with a bunch of guys [who are] dedicated to one common goal.’’

There are a number of players vying for backup passing rushing spots after projected starters Michael Bennett and Deatrich Wise.

For his part, Calhoun isn’t worried about where he fits in the pecking order. He knows that will sort itself out.

“Right now, it’s just reps. It’s just rotation. It’s just another opportunity,’’ he said. “Right now, I could be with the 1s, next week I could be with the 2s. [I’ll] focus on getting better. It doesn’t matter what team I’m in on. I’m just trying to get better each and every snap.’’

Harry ready to go

N’Keal Harry, who tweaked his right hamstring late in Tuesday’s practice, went through a pregame workout with strength coach Moses Cabrera and clearly passed it. He high-fived a teammate when it was over and was in uniform . . . Speaking of uniforms, Harry was wearing No. 50 throughout camp, was briefly assigned No. 10 Thursday but later changed to No. 8. Josh Gordon wore No. 10 last season, so that is sure to add fuel to the speculation that Gordon could return at some point. He has reportedly petitioned for reinstatement . . . A helmetless Brady chatted with Josh McDaniels while Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham went through the quarterback warmups . . . Bill Belichick was asked on his 98.5 pregame show about having Jerod Mayo on his coaching staff and said, “I think the timing was right both for Jerod and us. Being away from the team for a bit is not necessarily a bad thing. He’s done a great job and I’m looking forward to working with him this year.’’ . . . Belichick on the return of Jamie Collins: “Jamie’s been great. Very athletic. He’s a physical player. Talent. He can do a number of different things for us. I think he’s having a good camp and I expect him to have a good year.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.