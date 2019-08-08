Watch a video of Tom Brady throwing a football to . . . himself?
We might not see a ton of Tom Brady in tonight’s preseason opener, but there’s another way Patriots fans can see him throwing some perfect spirals today.
The star quarterback uploaded a video to Twitter Thursday afternoon that shows him throwing perfect spirals — to himself.
Year 20 | 🎥 Ari Fararooy pic.twitter.com/sXep0qKLXI— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 8, 2019
The video — captioned “Year 20” to celebrate how long 42-year-old Brady has been with the Patriots — had nearly 1 million views in three hours.
“It’s a unique situation I’m in — 20th year with the same team and I’ll be 42 years old,” Brady said Monday.
Advertisement
The Patriots’ preseason opener against the Lions takes place tonight (Thursday, Aug. 8) in Detroit at 7:30 p.m.