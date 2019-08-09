Report: Antonio Brown threatens to retire over helmet fight

The helmet he has worn throughout his career is no longer certified by the committee that oversee the league’s equipment standards.

ESPN reported that Brown had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday to argue why he should be allowed to wear his 10-year-old helmet. The arbitrator for the grievance call was joined by league officials, player representatives, and NFLPA representatives in Philadelphia, a source told ESPN.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has told the Oakland Raiders that unless he can wear his old helmet, he will retire, ESPN reported Friday, citing league sources.

A decision could come as early as next week, ESPN said.

ESPN said Brown believes the new certified helmet protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch the football.

ESPN slao reported that Brown’s absence from Raiders training camp has more to do with his helmet than with his feet. He suffered extreme frostbite on his feet as a result of not wearing appropriate footwear when he entered a cryotherapy chamber last month in France, according to multiple media reports.

The team issued a statement, saying it was “aware and supportive of Antonio Brown but [have] no further comment.”

In Kaepernick’s corner

Colin Kaepernick has an unlikely ally in his quest to return to the NFL — President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick, 31, hasn’t played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games, drawing strong criticism from President Trump.

But Trump on Friday told reporters when asked if Kaepernick should play in the NFL: “Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough.

‘‘Only if he’s good enough. I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners, if he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough, I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”

Kaepernick has gone public with his desire to return to the NFL this week. He released a video Wednesday saying: ‘‘5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.’’

Shurmur: No QB controversy

An outstanding debut by heir apparent Daniel Jones doesn’t make for a quarterback competition for the New York Giants, at least for now.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that Jones’s perfect passing performance and touchdown throw on his only series in the 31-22 preseason victory Thursday over the rival Jets has not caused him to change his belief that 38-year-old Eli Manning is the Giants’ starting quarterback heading into the season.

Jones, the sixth pick overall in the draft, clearly had the better game, hitting all five of his passes for 67 yards. He capped his weather-shortened evening with a 12-yard pass to Bennie Fowler III in the right corner of the end zone.

Shurmur had planned to use the Duke rookie for another series or two but sat him after the game was suspended for 59 minutes late in the first quarter because of severe weather.

Manning, who is entering his 16th season, had a three-and-out series to start the night for the offense. He hit his only pass, a 3-yarder to tight end Scott Simonson on the opening play from scrimmage, but he failed to see a wide-open Rhett Ellison 20 yards downfield on the play.

Shurmur noted the performances were in just one game.

‘‘Listen, we’re not going to play the ‘what ifs,’ and I would say this: Nothing has changed,’’ he said. ‘‘This is the first game and I expect Daniel to play well, I expect him to go out and improve, and for the people that don’t know him, impress them. That’s what we expect from him. We expect that from Eli, we expect that from everybody. So our expectations for him have not changed, and in my mind our situation hasn’t changed.’’

Browns’ Callaway suspended

The NFL suspended Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway four games without pay for an unspecified violation of the league’s policy and program on substance abuse. Callaway will sit out the first four regular-season games. ‘‘I take full responsibility for my actions,’’ Callaway said in a news release sent by the Browns. ‘‘I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.’’ . . . The Colts are taking no chances with Andrew Luck — or Adam Vinatieri. Coach Frank Reich said he expects the starting quarterback to miss at least three more practices with a strained left calf, likely keeping him off the field until Wednesday, when the Browns come to town for a joint practice. The Colts also acknowledged that Vinatieri was held out of Thursday’s preseason loss to the Bills because of a knee injury . . . A Louisiana lawyer suing the NFL over the failure to call a crucial penalty in a January playoff game said he won’t force the New Orleans Saints to comply with a subpoena for records regarding the game. Antonio LeMon released a letter to team officials saying he and three fellow ticket-holders suing the NFL don’t want the subpoena to distract the Saints organization from the upcoming football season.