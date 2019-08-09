Jarrett Stidham’s ex-OC proud of his old signal-caller

“I’m just really excited for Jarrett to be able to get this sort of a chance,” Lindsey said after the game. “I’ve seen a bunch of the highlights from him this summer, and for me personally, it’s a proud moment to be able to see someone I coached do well this early.”

After Stidham finished off a sharp outing in the 31-3 win over Detroit , Lindsey confessed to a feeling of pride after seeing one of his former players take the field for the first time in an NFL uniform.

Former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey — who spent two seasons working with quarterback Jarrett Stidham in college — fired off a “Happy Birthday” text to Patriots’ rookie Thursday night, and then settled in to watch his old signal-caller take on the Lions in his first preseason action of the summer.

The Patriots’ rookie — who turned 23 Thursday — was effective in his three-plus quarters of action in Thursday’s exhibition season opener against Detroit. After relieving Brian Hoyer in the second quarter, he was set up for success, as New England took over on the Lions’ 20 after an interception. He delivered a second-quarter scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers, a 5-yard pass to make it 20-0 with 4:28 left in the half. Stidham ended up going 14 for 24 for 179 yards and a touchdown. There were no turnovers, and he tacked on four carries for 16 yards, including a 8-yard scramble for a first down that kept a late drive alive at the end of the first half.

“I had a great time,’’ said Stidham. “This is my first NFL experience. It was a lot of fun. I got a lot of things to improve on, so I’m really looking forward to watching the film tomorrow and seeing what I can improve on.’’

The performance puts the capper on a nice stretch for Stidham, who has looked sharp this summer as he jockeys for a spot on the quarterback depth chart while continuing to stay in touch with his former OC, who is now the head coach at Troy.

“He’s always talking about how he’s learning and enjoying what’s going on,” Lindsey said of Stidham. “He’s really excited about what’s happening, but he’s also mindful of what he needs to accomplish.”

Stidham, who was taken in the fourth round this past spring by the Patriots, has been impressive in the early going, mixing good decision-making (Lindsey noted Stidham only threw 10 interceptions in two seasons in the SEC) as well as the occasional flash of athleticism.

Lindsay said the physical isn’t an issue, but dealing with the mental challenges that come with the move to the NFL.

“You knew right off the bat he was a really smart guy, and competitive, and that’s what it takes for him to be able to succeed at that position,” Lindsey said. “He also had a high football IQ, which is so important to what they want to do there in New England.

“Basically, he looks at this as a great opportunity to learn. He’s in a situation where he’s learning the game from the best of all time. I know he’s excited about the chance to work with a guy like Brady, the best of all time, and get a chance to watch him operate and do things in and out of practice. He just feels like he has a great opportunity to learn from a guy like that.”

