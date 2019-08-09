Rob Gronkowski, WWE star?

When asked if the two had discussed a future in the WWE, Rawley told CBS Boston that they have talked about the possibility.

WWE star and former NFL player Mojo Rawley seems to think that Gronk could enter the ring and join the WWE.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what Rob Gronkowski’s next move will be now that he’s retired from the NFL.

“We have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he’s ready to do something at some point.”

Rawley is referencing Gronkowski’s brief appearance in the WWE in 2017, where Gronk left his ringside seats to join Rawley’s fight against Jinder Mahal and help him win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

While Gronk has been discussing this as a potential future, it seems WWE fans may have to wait a while before seeing the former Patriots tight end in the ring.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records. For every record he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans,” said Rawley. “Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.”

Zachary DuPont can be reached at zachary.dupont@boston.com.