Injuries continue to pile up for Eagles

Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert are listed as week-to-week with injuries that are expected to sideline them for the rest of the preseason. Johnson has a knee injury and Goedert hurt his calf.

Goedert was one of a few regulars who played in a 27-10 loss to Tennessee on Thursday night. He’s expected to see plenty of action with Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz in certain formations.

Sudfeld said a plate and pins were inserted into his non-throwing wrist and he anticipates returning in September.

‘‘I’m fortunate and blessed it was only my left wrist,’’ Sudfeld said Saturday. ‘‘I’m trying to get back as soon as I can.’’

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team is content with veteran Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson backing up Carson Wentz.

‘‘We’re very comfortable with the two we have,’’ Pederson said. ‘‘They’re going to get a lot of work these next several weeks, obviously, in practice. If we see the need to add depth and value, we will. But at this time, we’re confident with the guys we have moving forward.’’

Johnson might be the most valuable player on offense other than Wentz. In 2016, the team was 2-8 without him when he was suspended 10 games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and 5-1 with him. His absence in preseason allows second-year pro Jordan Mailata to get more experience.

Bad news for Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee to be ready for the season opener. Coach Doug Marrone provided an update on the two starters Saturday, saying ‘‘we just can’t get them over the hump.’’

‘‘We’ve got to go and start preparing to play without them, unfortunately,’’ Marrone added. ‘‘It could change, obviously, but it’d be tough.’’

Robinson, a second-round draft pick in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against the Patriots. Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, tore several ligaments in his left knee when Atlanta cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee in a preseason game last August.

Neither has practiced in training camp, and both remain on the physically unable to perform list.

Robinson’s absence is seemingly more problematic considering the Jaguars have few viable options behind him. Josh Wells is expected to move into the starting spot, but he’s missed more games (41) than he’s played in (39) during five seasons. Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2015, also could get a shot.

‘‘We’ll find out,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘Someone will be out there, I can tell you that.’’

Lions lose, sign QB

The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and coach Matt Patricia confirmed quarterback Tom Savage is in the concussion protocol after hitting his head on the turf on a sack during a 31-3 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. The Lions reacted by signing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Kearse hurt his left leg during Detroit’s first possession Thursday. He has played seven seasons and came to Detroit as a free agent this offseason from the New York Jets. Johnson started three games for Washington last season. The Lions also announced that defensive end Trey Flowers had been activated off the physically unable to perform list . . . Four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (knee) has passed his physical after starting the Tennessee Titans’ training camp on the physically unable to perform list . . . Second-year linebacker Oren Burks, expected to start for the Green Bay Packers this season, is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle, ESPN reported . . . The Seahawks signed former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who spent the last two seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Geno Smith, fighting with Paxton Smith to the backup job behind starter Russell Wilson, will be out at least a week with a knee injury.