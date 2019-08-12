Day 12: Patriots secondary is in prime form

■ WR N’Keal Harry, TE Matt LaCosse, CB D’Angelo Ross, and OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI) were absent. Harry (hamstring) and LaCosse (undisclosed) were injured last week in Detroit.

The sun was shining, and so was the Patriots secondary, which made life miserable for the quarterbacks and receivers for a good portion of practice Monday morning. Here are some observations from Day 12 of training camp:

■ TE Lance Kendricks (red jersey) and RB Rex Burkhead returned and were full participants.

■ S Nate Ebner and CB Ken Webster, both of whom had been on the PUP list, practiced for the first time this summer.

■ OT Cole Croston was back after being cut two weeks ago.

■ WR Cam Meredith (PUP) made his first camp appearance and arrived with fellow receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP). They weren’t in uniform but worked out on their own.

INJURIES: NT Danny Shelton left midway through for an undisclosed reason but returned before the practice ended.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

A CALL TO ARMS

Tom Brady sizzled in full-team work, completing 14 of 18 passes. He was just 2 of 5 during seven-on-sevens and was intercepted twice, including back-to-backs thefts by Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Chung. Brady was intercepted twice during one-on-ones. Brian Hoyer was just 6 of 16 with an interception in 11-on-11s and 2 of 3 in the sevens. Jarrett Stidham was 8 of 14 with a pair of picks in 11s. He was 2 of 3 in sevens.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi took in the workout. (nic antaya/for the Globe)

RECEIVERS RACE

Maurice Harris made one of the toughest plays of the summer when he high-pointed a medium Brady pass over the middle despite tight coverage from Gilmore. When you’ve beaten Gilmore this summer, you’ve earned it . . . Jakobi Meyers continues to impress, making a handful of catches, including a sneaky back-shoulder seam snag from Brady with Jonathan Jones in coverage.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

A real nice day for cornerback Joejuan Williams, who had an interception during team drills (against Jarrett Stidham) and another in individual drills (against Brady). The second-round pick also had a pass breakup during full-squad work . . . Gilmore had two interceptions . . . Patrick Chung’s steal would have been a pick-6 . . . Jason McCourty had a pair of pass breakups, and J.C. Jackson, Keion Crossen, and A.J. Howard had one each.

THE ETLING EXPERIMENT

Tough day for the quarterback-turned-receiver. He had a drop during team drills, and both of Williams’s interceptions came while covering Etling.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Michael Bennett smacked left tackle Dan Skipper in the helmet after an intense one-on-one battle where it appeared Skipper got a little grabby up high. Skipper responded with a double hand gesture that’s familiar to everybody who’s ever driven down the Southeast Expressway.

■ Isaiah Wynn rotated in with Skipper at left tackle as Wynn continues to ramp up his participation level coming off his injury-lost rookie season.

■ Marcus Cannon bested Bennett in an earlier duel, tossing the defensive end to the ground with a powerful right arm shove.

■ Jamie Collins emerged from a traffic jam to swoop in and pick off Brady during full-team drills.

■ Lance Kendricks made a nice end zone grab off a Stidham pass with Jackson in coverage. Much like Chung, Kendricks didn’t appear limited in any way despite the red jersey.

■ Rookie Jake Bailey did all of the holding for Stephen Gostkowski’s field goal attempts during individual and team drills. That’s been Ryan Allen’s job the last six seasons.

■ Jon Bon Jovi made his first camp appearance, and the team played “This House Is Not For Sale” (insert Brady real estate joke here) and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” during warmups. The rocker chatted with Bill Belichick before practice and Robert Kraft during the session.

■ Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy took in practice with his family and chatted with Belichick afterward. Cassidy’s son, Cole, made a nifty catch of one of Gostkowski’s long field goals into the VIP area.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Keion Crossen walked off with Belichick as the two appeared to discuss strategy.

■ Offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis and defensive lineman Nick Thurman got in a little extra one-on-one session that featured some heavy hitting.

■ Chase Winovich, James Develin, and Deatrich Wise were among those staying late on the back field working on drills with the tackling dummies.

■ The Watson clan, complete with two baby strollers (Ben and his wife Kristen have seven children), soaked in the atmosphere at the second-to-last Foxborough camp practice.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday: Walkthrough open to the public, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Joint practice with Titans in Nashville, 9:50 a.m.

Thursday: Joint practice with Titans in Nashville, 9:50 a.m.

Saturday: Exhibition game vs. Titans in Nashville, 7 p.m.

JIM McBRIDE

