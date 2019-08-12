Patriots trade for Atlanta tight end Eric Saubert

The Patriots have struggled to maintain continuity at the tight end spot this offseason, with the latest wrinkle coming when Matt LaCosse limped off the field Thursday in their preseason opener. With LaCosse’s long-term status up in the air at this point, New England acquired tight end Eric Saubert from the Falcons Monday for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 draft.

Saubert is a 6-foot-5, 254-pound target out of Drake who had five catches for 48 yards last season with the Falcons. A fifth-round pick of Atlanta in 2017, he’s known more for his work as a pass-catcher than a blocker — he finished his college career with 190 receptions at Drake.