Tom Brady reflects on some of his best completions

“There were a lot to Moss,” Brady said. “There were some to Donte Stallworth. Some to David Patten.”

But which are his best? While making an appearance on WEEI Monday , Brady asked the hosts to give him what they viewed as his best, and Brady gave his thoughts.

Tom Brady has thrown no shortage of passes over his career that has spanned two decades.

None of those three receivers was mentioned in the throws the show went over with Brady however.

First, Brady was asked about his 82-yard touchdown pass to Troy Brown in 2003 during an overtime game in Miami.

“That was a great throw,” Brady said. “That’s definitely in the top 10.”

Then, a red zone throw to Kenbrell Thompkins in the back left corner of the end zone that helped the Patriots beat the Saints in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Patriots trailed 27-23 before that throw.

“Ah, you know, that was kind of more of, in my view, a poor defensive play,” Brady said. “That wasn’t a spectacular throw. But it was a great throw.”

Brady asked them to keep rolling. “This is fun,” he said.

They mentioned a throw Brady made to Rob Gronkowski in the 2015 AFC Championship game against Denver, which New England ended up losing. Gronkowski caught the pass on 4th and 10 with two safeties in tight coverage. The catch kept the Patriots’ hopes of a victory alive as they trailed 20-12 with 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah that was a great throw,” Brady said.

The throw to Brandon Lafell in the end zone to win the 2014 Divisional Playoff game against the Ravens didn’t warrant the same response from Brady.

“No, I don’t think so,” Brady said. “That wasn’t up there.”

Then, Brady offered a couple of his own.

“There was a cool one I threw to Brandon Tate against the Minnesota Vikings,” Brady said. “I scrambled and then I just turned around and threw it to Brandon Tate. It was at home, and Brett Favre was the quarterback. He caught it and ran for a long touchdown. That was a pretty cool play.”

It was a 65-yard touchdown in 2010 that gave the Patriots the lead over Minnesota midway through the third.

The next one Brady offered was from when he completed after falling down against the Bengals. Brady threw from the ground and completed a seven-yard pass to Patrick Pass in the third quarter of a 2004 Week 14 home game.

“That was pretty good too,” Brady said.

Brady plans to keep adding to the list. He wouldn’t mind adding a left-handed pass or a no-look pass, a la Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I am working on those, Brady said, “so those might be in the repertoire this year.”

Nick Kelly can be reached at nick.kelly@globe.com.