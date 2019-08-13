Andrew Luck likely to miss rest of preseason

Luck has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March. He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and has not participated in any full team drills at training camp.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he isn’t sure if the injury will keep the quarterback out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Chargers.

Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.

Ballard spoke to local reporters on a conference call after team owner Jim Irsay told SiriusXM that the Colts believed Luck had injured a small bone near the back of the ankle. But Ballard said additional testing determined the bone was not the cause of Luck’s pain.

Advertisement

Brown returns

Antonio Brown’s weeklong absence from training camp with the Oakland Raiders to deal with frostbitten feet and a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet has ended and now he’s eager to get back on the field.

‘‘I'm extremely grateful to be here,’’ Brown said on Tuesday. ‘‘I’ve been dealing with a lot of adversity. I’m excited to be back and see my teammates and get in the groove of things.’’

Brown has not participated in a full practice after starting camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus called the injuries on Brown’s feet ‘‘brutal’’ and Brown left camp last week to meet with a specialist.

Brown gave no timeline for when he would be healthy enough to practice, saying only to ‘‘stay tuned.’’

Coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know whether Brown would play in an exhibition game but was confident he’d be healthy enough for the season opener Sept. 9 against Denver.

Advertisement

‘‘I feel a lot better,’’ Brown said. ‘‘It’s been a process with the feet. Any time you have a lot of blisters, it’s hard to change direction and run and do what I do naturally. I’ve been away getting a lot of work. I’m excited to move forward.’’

Brown also has been battling with the NFL over his helmet, losing a grievance on Monday to use a version of his helmet that is no longer certified for practice or play.

Tate’s appeal denied

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers turned down.

The decision by an independent arbiter means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting with Dallas on Sept. 8.

Tate, who signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent in March, announced the suspension in a Twitter post on July 27. He said he intended to appeal it and felt his case had merit because he was using a fertility drug prescribed by a doctor.

The appeal was heard by a member of an independent appeals panel in New York last week.

The NFL allows players to use fertility drugs but they must obtain a therapeutic use exemption prior to using them. The league has insisted players are responsible for the drugs and supplements they take and advises them to talk to team trainers and medical personnel before using them.

Certain fertility drugs can help athletes boost performance or mask doping.

Advertisement

Some fertility drugs bought on line are not approved by the FDA.

Tate will be eligible to practice with the team until the start of the regular season.

Peterson mum

Adrian Peterson says he won’t be discussing financial woes that came to light over the summer.

The Redskins running back conducted his first interview of camp on Tuesday and declined to answer a question about pending legal action against him. Peterson was sued last month over failure to fully repay a $5.2 million loan and was ordered to pay $2.45 million to another creditor.

‘‘I won’t be addressing none of that,’’ Peterson said. ‘‘I thought maybe you would figure that I wouldn't. But I knew someone would probably ask, so I’m not going to be talking about none of that.’’

First-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the first-team offense and defense will play for about ‘‘a quarter or so’’ on Thursday when Green Bay heads to Baltimore for its second preseason game . . . Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he plans to sit most of his starters, including quarterback Nick Foles, against the Eagles this week . . . Quarterback Matt Ryan expects to make his 2019 preseason debut when the Falcons play the Jets on Thursday night.