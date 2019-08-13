Patriots release Danny Etling, according to a report
The Danny Etling experiment is apparently over, as the Patriots have reportedly released thwe quarterback/wide receiver, according to ESPN.
The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of LSU as a quarterback. He played quarterback during last year’s training camp and preseason, and he spent the regular season doing so on the practice squad.
After the Patriots selected quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round this year out of Auburn, Etling began working with the wide receivers on the first day of training camp. The receiver position was a crowded field as well as the Patriots had Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Demaryius Thomas, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson, and Ryan Davis on their roster.
