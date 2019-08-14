Brown facing suit over reportedly refusing to pay nearly $40K bill
A civil suit alleges Oakland receiver Antonio Brown stiffed a chef for almost $40,000 for an event held during Pro Bowl week in 2018.
According to ESPN, Brown hired chef Stefano Tedeschi to prepare food for multiple days and for nearly 50 Pro Bowl teammates and their guests. Tedeschi alleges Brown wrongfully terminated their agreement and failed to allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food from the premises.
Tedeschi, who said he has cooked for a variety of NFL stars, told ESPN he never got an official reason for the lack of payment.
“Never once have I had one problem,” Tedeschi told ESPN. “My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone’s home (are) second to none.”
Brown, beginning his first season with the Raiders after an offseason trade from Pittsburgh, has been enmeshed in controversy as of late. He recently sustained an injury to his feet following a botched stint in a cryotherapy machine, and made more headlines when he refused to wear a new league-mandated helmet.