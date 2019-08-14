Brown facing suit over reportedly refusing to pay nearly $40K bill

A civil suit alleges Oakland receiver Antonio Brown stiffed a chef for almost $40,000 for an event held during Pro Bowl week in 2018.

According to ESPN, Brown hired chef Stefano Tedeschi to prepare food for multiple days and for nearly 50 Pro Bowl teammates and their guests. Tedeschi alleges Brown wrongfully terminated their agreement and failed to allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food from the premises.

Tedeschi, who said he has cooked for a variety of NFL stars, told ESPN he never got an official reason for the lack of payment.