Day 14: Patriots and Titans get warmed up

■ LB Jamie Collins and TEs Matt LaCosse (sprained ankle) and Stephen Anderson, and OT Yody Cajuste (NFI) were not spotted.

“Ain’t no sunshine like the Tennessee,’’ said Volunteer State native Dont’a Hightower after the Patriots wrapped up the first of their two joint practices with the Titans on the surface of Mercury Wednesday morning. OK, it was Nashville. Here are some observations from Day 14 of training camp:

■ WRs Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) were not in uniform but did work out on their own. Fellow WR Cam Meredith (PUP) was not on the field.

■ Rookie WR N’Keal Harry was in uniform for stretching and jogging but left to work indoors. He returned later and watch some of practice.

INJURIES: WRs Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris didn’t finish practice. Dorsett was shaken up when he came down hard after making one of the best plays of the day, a leaping grab of a seam pass from Tom Brady. He left with a trainer but came back without pads and watched some of practice.

It’s unclear what happened to Harris, who was on one knee with his shoes off at one point. LT Dan Skipper left on a cart, but his ailment seemed to be heat-related. He was spotted later with an ice bag on his neck.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

CALL TO ARMS

Brady was crisp in the crispy conditions, going a sizzling 16 of 22 during full team work and 5 of 7 during the seven-on-seven “technique” period, in which he beat Titans CB Malcolm Butler on back-to-back throws to Dorsett and James White. Brian Hoyer went 6 of 8 during the 11-on-11s and 2 of 4 in the sevens. He hit White on a wheel route for a long touchdown, and that really fired up Brady on the sideline. Jarrett Stidham was 3 of 5 in 11s and 3 of 4 in the sevens. The rookie botched one snap and was sent on a lap.

RECEIVERS RACE

Dorsett and Harris were having solid sessions before they were cut short. Harris’s best catch came on an excellent route where he stopped short and shook his defender before a making a back-shoulder snag from Brady . . . Jakobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios made some nice grabs . . . Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis, Dontrelle Inman, and Damoun Patterson received some first-team run with the receiving corps depleted.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

J.C. Jackson had an interception during individual drills and another during team work. His theft of Ryan Tannehill during 11s most likely would have gone for a pick-6. CBs Keion Crossen, Jason McCourty, and Ken Webster (who is a legit scorcher) deflected passes.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Titans coach Mike Vrabel started trash-talking Brady before practice even started, chastising his former quarterback (Vrabel has 8 TD receptions from Brady) for his slow gait onto the field. The friendly banter went on all morning.

■ Crossen and Titans WR (and ex-Patriot) Cody Hollister mixed it up a little after one 11-on-11 snap. The “combatants,” who happen to be two of the nicest people around, chilled out quickly when Bill Belichick arrived to make peace.

■ TE Lance Kendricks wore a red noncontact jersey at the start of the session but later switched into a blank blue jersey and definitely engaged in some contact blocking.

■ Referees were on hand, and on one play in which a Titans corner clobbered Ryan Davis before Brady’s pass arrived, the quarterback queried the umpire about the noncall.

■ Isaiah Wynn took the first snaps at left tackle for most series before giving way to Skipper. Wynn showed great lateral movement and power on one play in which he wiped out the middle linebacker as Brady completed a pass to Berrios. Wynn did run a penalty lap when he flinched during individual drills.

■ OL Martez Ivey took a lap for a similar infraction.

■ Brady gave hugs to former Patriot corners Butler and Logan Ryan. He later victimized both of them when they tried corner blitzes, connecting with Dorsett and Rex Burkhead.

■ OL Cole Croston, who has been wearing No. 74 for the past two-plus years, was in a No. 65 jersey. He still had 74 on his helmet.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Harry, who didn’t participate in any team work, caught a round of balls shot out of a JUGS machine. Ditto for Olszewski and Davis.

■ Devin McCourty playfully heckled Ryan as the former Patriot (and fellow Rutgers alum) was trying to meet the press.

■ Hollister renewed acquaintances with several former teammates, including Patterson and James Develin.

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Joint practice with Titans in Nashville, 9:50 a.m.

Friday: Closed walkthrough.

Saturday: Exhibition game vs. Titans in Nashville, 7 p.m.

JIM MCBRIDE

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.