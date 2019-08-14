Former Patriot Danny Etling claimed by Falcons

Less than a day after the Patriots cut Danny Etling, the Falcons claimed the quarterback/wide receiver.

Etling, a college quarterback who spent his rookie season as the third-string signal-caller behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, made the move to wide receiver this offseason after New England drafted Jarrett Stidham.

However, Etling appeared to struggle at times with the transition during training camp, dropping a fourth-down reception opportunity in the preseason opener against the Lions and drawing a flag for illegal formation.