A Patriots player posted some Shakespeare on Instagram — and Tom Brady had a snarky response

As the Patriots ramp up for the 2019 season, rookie Chase Winovich posted a photo of himself, clad in his New England uniform, with a quote from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”

However, Brady might be taking some lessons from coach Bill Belichick to heart — the star quarterback commented on the NFL newbie’s post: “Study your playbook.” (Julian Edelman also responded to Brady’s comment: “Real sweaty caption bubs.”)

The Patriots’ next preseason game takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Titans in Tennessee. The regular season opener — against the Pittsburgh Steelers — takes place on Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

According to Spark Notes, a modern translation of the passage Winovich posted reads: “Everyone knows that an ambitious young man uses humility to advance himself, but when he reaches the top, he turns his back on his supporters and reaches for the skies while scorning those who helped him get where he is.”

Winovich, who was the first of three third-round picks in April, has distinguished himself in Patriots training camp with his long flowing locks and high-octane motor. A Pennsylvania native, Winovich played football at the University of Michigan — the same college Brady himself attended.

After all is said and done, maybe Winovich can take another lesson from the Bard: “This above all: to thine own self be true.”