Jets lose playmaking LB Avery Williamson for season with torn ACL

An MRI on Friday revealed the nature and severity of the injury, according to the source, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not make an announcement.

A person familiar with the nature of the injury told the Associated Press Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team’s 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.

The Jets will be without playmaking linebacker Avery Williamson for the season because of a knee injury.

Williamson, one of the key pieces of the Jets’ defense, was still in the game with 3:52 left in the first half with mostly backups when cornerback Tevaughn Campbell dived for a pass from Matt Ryan to Brian Hill in the end zone and hit into the linebacker’s knee.

Williamson was slow to get up and then stayed on one knee as trainers attended to him. He slowly got up under his own power and walked off the field to the locker room.

It’s a big blow to the Jets’ defense — and raised some questions as to why Williamson was still playing when the starters were done for the night. Coach Adam Gase said after the game that Williamson also saw extended snaps in the preseason opener last week against the Giants. He added that some players are slotted for a specific number of snaps, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is also working players in certain packages.

‘‘The last two weeks, he’s kind of stayed in there a little longer,’’ Gase said. ‘‘That’s just kind of how we roll it. Some guys play a little longer than others.’’

Williamson was set to start next to C.J. Mosley, who was signed during the offseason to anchor the middle of the Jets’ defense. Williamson had been adapting to a new role as the Will — or, weakside linebacker — after playing the Mike — or, middle linebacker — spot last season.

Williamson led the team with 159 total tackles in his first year in New York after signing last year as a free agent following four seasons in Tennessee. He also had three sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.

Backups Neville Hewitt and Anthony Wint are likely to see increased snaps in Williamson’s absence. The Jets also have James Burgess and rookie Blake Cashman, a fifth-rounder who has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Top pick Murray struggles

If the realities of facing an NFL defense that turned up its pass rush, and dealing with penalties, missed receivers and an interpretation of the rules didn’t hit Kyler Murray in his Cardinals debut last week, they undoubtedly did Thursday night at Glendale, Ariz.

Murray’s second outing as an NFL quarterback didn’t go nearly as well as his first, and the Raiders moved the ball with ease on the Cardinals’ top defensive units in Oakland’s 33-26 preseason win at State Farm Stadium.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft who looked sharp in his debut against the Chargers, finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards. He also ran once for 4 yards, and the Cardinals went three-and-out on two of his four series.

‘‘It obviously wasn’t as polished as we would like it to be, but it’s a learning experience,’’ Murray said. ‘‘It’s football. We didn’t look as good as we would like to look. But it’s the preseason. I don’t want to say it’s not real, but it’s not the regular season. We’re not doing everything that we’re going to do.’’

Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown came out for warm-ups in full uniform and pads - and a league-sanctioned helmet — and caught passes. He didn’t play in the game.

Kessler checked for head injury

Cody Kessler’s return to Jacksonville lasted seven plays and ended with a slow walk to the visitors’ locker room.

Philadelphia’s third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team’s 24-10 preseason victory against the Jaguars at Jacksonville, Fla., on the opening drive Thursday night. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.

Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol. The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld, who broke his left wrist in the team’s preseason opener against Tennessee. Starter Carson Wentz rested for the second straight game. He watched from the sideline in uniform, but without pads and a helmet.

‘‘In my 14 years playing or while coaching, I don’t know if I've ever been a part of where we lost two quarterbacks like this,’’ coach Doug Pederson said. ‘‘The beauty of it is that we get them both back and we've still got a couple weeks of preseason to work out some of the details.’’