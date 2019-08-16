Patriots WR Josh Gordon being reinstated by NFL
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated on a conditional basis, the NFL said in a statement on Friday.
The NFL statement said Gordon is “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements.”
He can’t report until Sunday, and won’t be able to play in next week’s exhibition game. But Gordon can participate in workouts and attends team meetings.
Gordon does not have to serve a suspension to start the regular season, according to a league source.
Gordon was suspended Dec. 20 last season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He missed the final two regular-season games and all of the playoffs.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
