Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans

Neat-o. But Brady should see some good action on the field Saturday night against the Titans in the second preseason game. In the second preseason game last year, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no picks — file that in the department of useless information.

“I just expect to play, and if [Bill Belichick] says, ‘You’re not playing,’ then I’m not playing,” Brady said Thursday. “I think there’s a lot of things that factor into his decisions, but I’m not involved in any of those, so I just show up and practice.”

NASHVILLE — If expectations hold, Tom Brady will play in a real(ish) football game on Saturday for the first time since the Super Bowl.

Brady could play a little less with the quick turnaround before the third preseason game against the Panthers next Thursday, but he’s been at this awhile. How much or how little isn’t really the point. The point is just to see him out there playing.

Brady has had a solid camp and has, for the most part, made things look smooth even as he’s throwing to a largely inexperienced group of new receivers. For a few series, the preseason game should offer a chance to see how that holds up against a decent pass rush. That’s the first thing worth watching on Saturday, but here are a few more for good measure.

■ Can Duke Dawson and Braxton Berrios build momentum?

One’s a cornerback and one’s a receiver, but what these two have in common is that they’ve both had good weeks after slow starts to camp. Berrios was having trouble getting separation during the first couple weeks, but has come on strong lately. The Patriots swung and missed on free agent slot receivers in the offseason, so the 2018 sixth-rounder has an opportunity. He caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in practice Thursday, though he also got some heat for running the wrong route on the following play. He could use a big game.

Same with Dawson, the 2018 second-rounder. Dawson needs to show something soon, since he doesn’t have the advantage Berrios does of playing at a relatively thin position. Dawson had his best practice of camp on Thursday, with pass breakups in 1-on-1 drills and 11-on-11s.

■ How will the Patriots handle their wide receiver situation?

Speaking of Berrios, expect to see a lot of him. N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris are all banged up, and the offense is without Julian Edelman and Demariyus Thomas.

That leaves Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis and Damoun Patterson. The top priority is that all the receivers get up after every play – the Patriots can’t afford to lose any more depth here.

■ Will Jarrett Stidham keep pressuring Brian Hoyer?

Both quarterbacks were great in the first preseason game, but they barely got touched. Everything Stidham showed against the Lions — accuracy, athleticism, ability to command the huddle, ability to run an effective two-minute offense — would mean even more if he can replicate it against a toothier pass rush, assuming that’s what the Titans bring.

Stidham has far greater upside than Hoyer, so if he continues to show he’s already a viable backup option, the Patriots would be forced to consider carrying two quarterbacks on their roster and parting with Hoyer.

■ How do the starters fit in to the defensive alignments?

The Patriots used a 3-4 defensive alignment for most of the first preseason game, though they also showed some 2-4 and 1-5 looks. If their base front this season is three defensive linemen, it’ll be notable how the starters who didn’t play in the first preseason game fit into that.

Michael Bennett projects as a defensive end in a 3-4 who could move inside as an athletic mismatch for interior offensive linemen when the Patriots use lighter fronts, as does Lawrence Guy. Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy can both play inside or outside linebacker, with those 2-4 looks giving them a chance to play up on the line of scrimmage and help juice up the pass rush. None of those four played against the Lions, so we’ll see if these predictions hold if they do see time against the Titans, as they’re expected to.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.