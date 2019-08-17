fb-pixel
PATRIOTS 22, TITANS 17

Jarrett Stidham’s strong second half rallies Patriots past Titans

August 17, 2019
Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s strong performance in the second half rallied the Patriots.
NASHVILLE — Jarrett Stidham led a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped by a 23-yard TD pass to Damoun Patterson with 3:33 to go, rallying the Patriots to a 22-17 win over the Titans on Saturday night.

Stidham finished 14 of 19 for 193 yards and the TD to Patterson. Brian Hoyer started and completed 6 of 8 passes for 55 yards and directed a scoring drive. Rookie running back Damien Harris also had a big night, rushing for 80 yards on 14 carries and catching four passes for 23 yards.

The win improved the Patriots to 2-0 in the preseason. They host the Panthers in their exhibition game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

