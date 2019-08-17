Jarrett Stidham’s strong second half rallies Patriots past Titans

NASHVILLE — Jarrett Stidham led a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped by a 23-yard TD pass to Damoun Patterson with 3:33 to go, rallying the Patriots to a 22-17 win over the Titans on Saturday night.

Stidham finished 14 of 19 for 193 yards and the TD to Patterson. Brian Hoyer started and completed 6 of 8 passes for 55 yards and directed a scoring drive. Rookie running back Damien Harris also had a big night, rushing for 80 yards on 14 carries and catching four passes for 23 yards.