Jerod Mayo proving a perfect fit on Patriots’ staff

Want to hose down the rookies and make them dive for loose balls in sludge? Mayo’s all in.

Want to start calling the defensive plays in your first season on the Patriots coaching staff. Oh yeah, Mayo’s all in.

In the New England’s final training camp practice open the public last week, Tom Brady was having a ball splashing his newest teammates with a hose. Mayo decided he would join in the water works seeing that he was, in a sense, a rookie, too. So, Mayo and the other rookie coaches did the slip and slide thing much to the delight of all.

“I’d never seen anything like that, so it was funny,’’ said Michael Bennett. “But seeing Jerod do it, and knowing his reputation in the NFL, and his first year being a coach, seeing him do that was funny. Him sliding and the rest of the guys and Tom was just having too good of a time.’’

Mayo’s been having a good time, too.

During Thursday’s practice in the searing Southern heat, Mayo was hooting and hollering during warmups, firing up the players and reminding them that performing under such conditions would be as much a mental test as a physical one.

While it’s unclear just how much play calling Mayo is doing, he’s making the signals during practice and games and is clearly on the path to succeeding Matt Patricia and Brian Flores.

Patricia, who said Mayo is “like a son to me,’’ saw this career path coming for his former star linebacker.

“When he was a player, he was that cerebral type of guy that always had those conversation about game-planning,’’ Patricia said last week. “What are the calls and situations? How do we want to handle this, what would we do in those to take guys away? He was just kind of right there every step of the way.’’

Having such a deep knowledge of the Patriots defense makes Mayo, who carries the title of inside linebackers coach, a natural to someday be a defensive coordinator.

It’s not just his technical expertise, however. Mayo’s gregarious personality and success as a player make him a natural leader.

“People trust him, and he can connect with the players because he’s been in the locker room and he doesn’t disconnect from them,’’ Bennett said. “I think that’s the greatest part about it because they resonate with everything he’s been through. People listen to him and they trust his opinion, and they know he’s got their best interest at heart.’’

Belichick on Gordon

Just hours before he was putting the final touches on preparations for his club’s exhibition game with the Titans, Bill Belichick weighed in on the NFL’s decision to reinstate Josh Gordon.

“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter,’’ the Patriots coach said in a statement released by the team. “When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team.’’

While Gordon could immediately jump to No. 2 on the team’s depth chart when he reports to Foxborough as early as Sunday, it’s clear Belichick is taking a wait-and-see approach with Gordon.

After acquiring him early last season from the Browns for a draft pick, Gordon had an immediate impact on the offense, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he was indefinitely suspended in last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s policy on substance abuse.

It will need to be a quick evaluation of Gordon, who is allowed to practice right away but can’t play until New England’s final preseason game against the Giants Aug. 29. That’s typically a game where the starters see little or no playing time.

Game off for regulars

Brady and a lot of the projected Patriots starters got Saturday night off against Titans after a pair of joint practices where the first stringers received a heavy workload.

In addition, New England has a quick turnaround with Game 3 of the exhibition schedule on Thursday night when the Carolina Panthers come to Foxborough, which also played a role in resting bodies.

The third game is usually the one that most closely resembles a regular-season game, in which the starters play a great deal of snaps before getting the fourth game off.

Dorsett able to go

Phillip Dorsett, who missed Thursday’s practice after coming down hard after making a catch Wednesday, was in full uniform Saturday night and took kick return reps during warmups . . . Isaiah Wynn got the start — his first game action — after the left tackle saw an uptick in first-team reps during the week. “Isaiah had a good week and hopefully he’ll play tonight and build on that,’’ Belichick said during his pregame radio spot on 98.5 . . . Dan Skipper, who had been rotating at left tackle with Wynn, started at right tackle . . . Tight end Lance Kendricks, who shed his red noncontact jersey midpractice Wednesday, was in uniform and wearing No. 83, which had belonged to Matt LaCosse, who is out with an ankle injury . . . Patrick Chung, who has been in a red jersey throughout camp, had an active pregame, first playing catch with fans in the stands and then testing out his shoulder by colliding with Nate Ebner and then Malik Gant during drills. He was very animated after each hit, so that red jersey might end up in mothballs by Monday . . . Byron Cowart, who has looked strong the last week-plus, registered an 8-yard sack of Marcus Mariota on the second play of the game . . . Brian Hoyer was picked off by Logan Ryan on New England’s second snap . . . For the second straight week, Brady was the lone Patriot represented at the coin toss. A perennial captain, Brady never attends the flip during the regular season . . . Spotted in the crowd: A group of three Brady jerseys. One from his days at Juniper Serra High, one from his Michigan days, and a current model . . . The Jets, Dolphins, Steelers, Ravens, Texans, Browns, and Eagles had scouts at the game . . . Tennessee’s uniform combo of the dark blue jerseys and baby blue pants is among the league’s best.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.