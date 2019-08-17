Josh McCown ends his retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.

McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night’s game with a head injury.

Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.

McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He’s completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions, and has a 79.7 passer rating.

Nick Foles backed up Wentz the last two years and led the Eagles to four playoff wins, including the franchise’s first Super Bowl title following the 2017 season. But the 2018 Super Bowl MVP left for Jacksonville in free agency.

ESPN hired McCown to be an NFL analyst on the day he announced he was calling it quits. Now he will put his broadcast career on hold for one more year.

McCown was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002 out of Sam Houston State. He started 13 games in a season twice, for the Cardinals in 2004 and the Jets in 2017. McCown’s best season came in 2013 with Chicago. He was 3-2 as a starter and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,829 yards, 13 TDs and only one pick with a passer rating of 109.

Lee begins practice

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is practicing for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his left knee last preseason.

Lee was removed from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and took part in drills for the first time since getting carted off the field during the team’s third exhibition game in 2018. His knee buckled when Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee made a helmet-first tackle in the first quarter.

Lee spent the next 51 weeks trying to get back on the field.

He says his goal is to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City. He adds that he still doesn’t have full feeling in the lower part of his leg, just above the ankle.

Lee says ‘‘you could pinch me and I wouldn’t feel it.’’

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Lee has 171 catches for 2,166 and eight touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in 2017 and signed a four-year, $34 million contract a few months later that included $16.5 million guaranteed.

But he hasn’t played a meaningful snap since. And now he has a new quarterback and a new offense to get acclimated to in just a few weeks. ‘‘I've got a lot of catching up to do, starting with the playbook,’’ he said. ‘‘It'll come. I'm not too much worried about that.’’

The Jaguars signed second-year running back Elijah Hood and released quarterback Tanner Lee.

Surgery for James

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will undergo surgery on his right foot following evaluations of the stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation. James is expected to be sidelined a minimum of three months and will be operated on by noted foot and ankle specialist Robert Anderson A firmer timeline will be determined after surgery . . . The New York Jets have placed linebacker Avery Williamson on season-ending injured reserve and signed former Ravens and Patriots linebacker Albert McClellan. Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team's 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night. McClellan spent most of his NFL career with Baltimore after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2010. He was part of New England's Super Bowl-winning team last season . . . Antonio Brown made it through a walkthrough practice for the Raiders with no issues with his frostbitten feet and is expected to be a full participant in practice soon for the first time this summer. Coach Jon Gruden says he thinks Brown will be able to get back into practice before the Raiders play their third exhibition game next week against the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders activated guard Denzelle Good (back) from the physically unable to perform list and will work him back into the rotation on the line.

. . . Mike Shanahan has been a frequent visitor at Broncos training camp after years away. The former Denver coach who led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles returned this summer for the first time since his firing after the 2008 season. Shanahan certainly had plenty of reasons to be out at the facility the past two days with Denver going through joint practices with San Francisco. After all, his son Kyle is the coach of the 49ers.