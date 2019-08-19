Patriots to release punter Ryan Allen

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are releasing punter Ryan Allen, according to a league source.

Allen was with the team for six seasons and he was on three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The Patriots re-signed Allen to a one-year deal in March, but he lost a battle with rookie punter Josh Bailey, who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2019. Bailey began holding for kicker Stephen Gostkowski in practice and he was the holder for Gostkowski in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Titans.