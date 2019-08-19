Will Tom Brady play in Thursday’s preseason game? Bill Belichick wouldn’t say
FOXBOROUGH — Does quarterback Tom Brady need to play Thursday to be prepared for the regular season?
“As always, we’ll do what’s best for the football team — for each player and for the team,” Belichick said.
Brady has yet to take a preseason snap this season.
Center David Andrews, who also has yet to see any game action, said he would love the opportunity to compete but noted the decision is up to the coaching staff.
“I just do what I’m told,” he said. “I prepare each week like I’m going to play. I do what I’m told in that aspect. It’s not my decision to judge or make those calls.
“If you love competing, any chance you can go out there and compete that you don’t get to is — you know, you want to be out there. But at the same time, the coaches make the decisions. It’s my job to follow those decisions.”