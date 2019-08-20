Demaryius Thomas takes another step toward a return to action
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots received more reinforcements for the receiving corps Tuesday when Demaryius Thomas practiced in light pads and a helmet for the first time this summer.
Thomas had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in Week 16 last season when he was with Houston. The 6-foot-3-inch receiver is a four-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons on his 10-year résumé.
Thomas, a regular attendee at training camp practices, ramped up his activities recently and was spotted running straight-line sprints last week in Nashville. He’s also played some casual games of catch with Tom Brady during some sessions.
An incredibly durable player over his career, Thomas has 132 games and 118 starts under his belt. He’s also started 10 playoff games and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.
His appearance comes a day after Julian Edelman was removed for the non-football injury list and Josh Gordon, who remains on NFI, worked with his teammates for the first time this summer. Additionally, top pick N’Keal Harry came back to practice Monday after not practicing or playing in Nashville after suffering an apparent leg injury in Detroit.
Suddenly, a pass-catching crew that lacked experience and depth has gained both.
