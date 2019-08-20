Demaryius Thomas takes another step toward a return to action

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots received more reinforcements for the receiving corps Tuesday when Demaryius Thomas practiced in light pads and a helmet for the first time this summer.

Thomas had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in Week 16 last season when he was with Houston. The 6-foot-3-inch receiver is a four-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons on his 10-year résumé.

Thomas, a regular attendee at training camp practices, ramped up his activities recently and was spotted running straight-line sprints last week in Nashville. He’s also played some casual games of catch with Tom Brady during some sessions.