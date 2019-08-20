NFL’s handling of Josh Gordon case is encouraging

Yet as Gordon takes yet another step back into the NFL world, those same players are just as quick to speak up for their returning teammate, voicing support for his conditional reinstatement.

It’s completely understandable, given Gordon’s ongoing mental health journey, one he specifically referenced when stepping away from football last December , an announcement that just beat an official one from the NFL of yet another suspension for the troubled wide receiver.

The voices throughout the Patriots locker room are reluctant to speak for teammate Josh Gordon, are quick to say they would never put words into the mouth of the man whose journey in and out of the NFL has become a flashpoint in the issue of substance-abuse suspensions.

The NFL’s decision last Friday ended Gordon’s indefinite suspension at eight months, reopening the locker room doors to his prodigious combination of talent and torment. Revealed behind those doors are many sets of open arms. On the surface, they may seem to simply follow an unwritten locker room code that demands a unified voice, but upon deeper inspection, they represent an important evolving attitude toward mental health, one that is slowly replacing punishment with support, subbing out ignorance for knowledge.

“We all love Josh, I love Josh,” fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “I’m just glad to have him back. He looks good. When you haven’t seen one of your brothers in a long time, and then you see him, it’s definitely refreshing.”

“We’re all rooting for him and hoping he does well,” echoed veteran running back Rex Burkhead. “He’s a great player, great guy. It’s a pleasure to see him around again.”

And from Tom Brady, making a radio appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday morning, “Obviously, everyone’s excited to have him back.”

These are words that represent progress — progress that recent evidence indicates is spreading from the top down. When the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced a joint initiative in May to address pain management and behavioral health among players, when they followed through by establishing rules for every team to provide a mental health professional, they revealed a growing understanding of the unique mental health challenges facing professional athletes as well as their ability to assist in navigating them.

That these provisions were added to the existing CBA shows a level of cooperation that surely won’t be so easy to find in upcoming labor negotiations, but that just as surely reflects shared understanding of this issue’s importance.

“There is a movement. That’s what needed,” said Hillary Cauthen, a certified mental performance consultant and executive board member of the Association for Applied Sport Psychology. “Look at how many players are speaking up over the last five years. Now players are really pushing for this.

“We’re seeing that trend now; there is enough realization that it’s not just hurting the player, but the team, the organization, the league. Of course it’s a business and there’s a little business behind it, but I’ll take that, so we can get people the help they need and normalize this in general.”

As Cauthen correctly points out, the 8-12 hours a week the NFL now requires of each team isn’t sufficient to meet the needs of all players. But it’s a start toward a new landscape, bringing prevention of mental health crises into the equation as seamlessly as we know training room visits prevent physical injury.

“In reality, it’s a small step. It’s going to take a long time,” said Cauthen. “It’s a large stigma to change. These players, men in particular, haven’t been taught to express emotion and feel emotion. We can’t expect they’re going to jump to use resources.

“But I think it’s going to open the door to shift it from just treating the mental illness, to treating them to be mentally well. A preventative measure. Now it’s a part of our training. It can make you be better because you’re learning these skills before they’re a problem.”

While this policy wasn’t written with Gordon specifically in mind, his is a fascinating test case, involving as it does his repeated offenses for failed drug tests for marijuana, which he has admitting using to cope with his particular stressors. When the NFL answers his multiple offenses (remember, he missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and has only once finished 16 games, as a rookie in 2012) with multiple second chances, it is acknowledging this is not a black-and-white punishment structure a la PED usage. These cases can, and should, be treated on an individual basis.

“I think it’s looking at the root of the cause, not so much the behavior, but why it’s happening and the pattern beyond it,” Cauthen said. “Josh is a different case . . . it’s been a trend, a pattern, something problematic for his career.

“With players getting better services for mental health, there’s an understanding his dynamic is a history of substance abuse that is probably more of a coping mechanism than reckless behavior.”

And that matters. Recognition matters. If one young player enters the league seeing Gordon’s struggles and gets help as a result, this is progress. As we’ve seen across many walks of professional sports — from Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his advocacy about mental health to the recent essay by Liz Cambage of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces titled “DNP – Mental Health,” from former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall to current NBA star Kevin Love and their outspokenness regarding mental health struggles — the conversation is changing.

To see the NFL, the most macho, tough-it-out sport of them all, begin to catch up is heartening.

This struggle is real. Just take a moment to watch the short film former Patriot Malcolm Mitchell put out this week, in which he reveals just how devastating it has been to lose football. He was forced out by physical injury, but even as that heals, mental wounds open.

“I feel enraged, useless, scared, you know?” he said. “I don’t have any other memories of myself without football. And that’s how I was going to take care of my family. With football, it was easy to see into the future. And without it, my days get a bit blurry from time to time.”

Who could hear that and truly want to take football away from Gordon forever?

Of course there is no guarantee Gordon won’t slip up again. It was Brady who might have said it best in that radio interview: “We’re just taking it day by day.”

But it’s good to know that each day Gordon tries to hang on, the support behind him grows.

